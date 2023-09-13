SMOBLER PARTNERS ASIA’S LARGEST WEB3 EVENT, TOKEN2049 IN SINGAPORE

Smobler’s CEO to share on vision, volume and value creation in the open Metaverse at iconic Marina Bay Sands Convention Center

SINGAPORE, September 13, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Smobler , a leading metaverse architect headquartered in Singapore has announced its participation in Asia’s premier web3 and crypto conference, TOKEN2049 as a Gold Sponsor. The partnership underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to shaping the future of the creator economy and pushing the boundaries of creativity and innovation.The landmark event is set to become the largest gathering of its kind this year as TOKEN2049 prepares itself to welcome over 10,000 attendees from over 3,500 companies. The conference is a convergence of ideas, innovations, and industry leaders. With an extensive program boasting over 300 side events and networking opportunities held from 11 to 17 September throughout the city-state of Singapore, attendees can anticipate a transformative experience that underscores Asia as a catalyst for growth and innovation in the global digital asset ecosystem.CEO and Co-Founder of Smobler, Loretta Chen, will be delivering her keynote on “Building a Better-Verse : Creating Vision, Volume, Value in the Metaverse” on the Kucoin stage on 14 September. The session will highlight case studies where Smobler catalyzed and impacted change and illustrate how the Metaverse can be harnessed as a tool for equitable progress,“The buzzing energy of TOKEN2049 is always intoxicating. It is humbling and exhilarating to be amidst industry pioneers, thought leaders and daring innovators who push the boundaries of technology to create viable solutions for our world’s most pressing challenges. It is truly a melting pot of art, design, education and digital innovation. It reminds us that this is an exciting time to be alive!”TOKEN2049 is scheduled to take place from 13 to 14 September at Marina Bay Sands, just ahead of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 2023 race weekend.About SmoblerSmobler is a turnkey metaverse architect headquartered in Singapore with a strong emphasis on blockchain based gaming, event production, outreach and education. Smobler has created a suite of world’s first projects such as a metaverse wedding, the Tools of Rock concert venue and a disability park with SG Enable. It works with legacy brands such as Airbus, Carnegie Mellon, Mahindra, DBS, Starhub and also creates innovative projects such as Metaverse for Good, the inaugural cross chain project with Clay Nation and is curating a series of proprietary IPs such as 3VEREST, Cobbleland, Ichorium Wars and Aloha Surfer. Smobler is backed by The Sandbox and Brinc. For more information, please log on to www.smoblerstudios.com About TOKEN2049TOKEN2049 is a premier Web3 event, organized annually in Singapore, where decision-makers in the global crypto ecosystem connect to exchange ideas, network, and shape the industry. TOKEN2049 is a global meeting place for entrepreneurs, institutions, industry insiders, investors, builders, and those with a strong interest in the crypto and blockchain industry. For more information and continued updates on TOKEN2049 Singapore, please visit: https://www.asia.token2049.com/