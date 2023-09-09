Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR), NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE), Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR), and Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL)

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company had misappropriated an image of a competitor’s PIC to market its own products and capabilities; (ii) the foregoing conduct subjected the Company to a heightened risk of, inter alia, litigation and/or regulatory enforcement action; (iii) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to negatively impact the Company’s business and reputation; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a LAZR investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company made or caused to be made a series of materially false and/or misleading statements about its business, prospects, and operations, and that these material misstatements and/or omissions created an unrealistically positive assessment of the Company and its business, operations, and prospects, thus causing the price of the Company’s securities to be artificially inflated at all relevant times, and when disclosed, negatively affected the value of the Company shares.

If you are an NEE investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, about its business and operations. Specifically, the Company overstated the sustainability of its revenue growth, failed to disclose significant conflicts among members of the Company’s senior leadership and Board, and failed to disclose several material weaknesses in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting. As a result of the Company’s alleged wrongful acts and omissions, and the significant decline in the market value of the Company’s common stock, the Company’s investors have suffered significant damages.

If you are a CUTR investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company failed to disclose to investors: (i) that Charles River had engaged in illegal activity with respect to its importation of non-human primates for research; (ii) that, as a result, Charles River was at a heightened risk of criminal and regulatory investigation by, inter alia, the U.S. Department of Justice; (iii) that, as a result, Charles River would be forced to suspend shipments of primates from Cambodia; and (iv) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s positive statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a CRL investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2023 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz Law PLLC

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: jlifshitz@lifshitzlaw.com