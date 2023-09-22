AFD LOGO GOETHE UNIVERSITY LOGO MOI LOGO Dentist Family

Distinguished Dental Professional, Dr. Jayme Alencar de Oliveira Filho, Celebrates Master's Degree Achievement in Oral Implantology

It is with immense pride and pleasure that we extend our heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Jayme Alencar de Oliveira Filho, DDS, FAGD, FICOI on the successful completion of his master's degree Program in Oral Implantology at the renowned Goethe University Dental School in Frankfurt, Germany.

Dr. Alencar's dedication, passion, and commitment to the field of dentistry have been vividly displayed throughout his academic journey. Having already earned the titles of Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS), Fellow of the Academy of General Dentistry (FAGD) and Fellow of the International Congress of Oral Implantologists (FICOI). His recent accomplishment solidifies his status as an esteemed leader and innovator in the realm of oral implantology.

The Goethe University Dental School, known for its exceptional standards of education and research, has provided Dr. Alencar with an unparalleled platform to expand his knowledge and expertise in oral implantology. His rigorous coursework, clinical experience, and comprehensive research have undoubtedly contributed to his outstanding academic achievement.

With this latest milestone, Dr. Alencar continues to exemplify a deep commitment to patient care and professional excellence. His pursuit of advanced education showcases his unwavering dedication to staying at the forefront of the latest advancements in dental implant technology and techniques, ultimately benefiting the patients he serves.

As a renowned dental professional, Dr. Alencar's achievements not only bring honor to his name but also inspire colleagues and aspiring dentists worldwide. His dedication to continuous learning sets an example for others to follow and underscores his commitment to elevating the standards of oral healthcare.

Join us in congratulating Dr. Jayme Alencar de Oliveira Filho on this significant accomplishment. His dedication to education, patient well-being, and the dental profession at large is truly commendable and deserving of this recognition.

www.alencarfamilydentistry.com

About Dr. Jayme Alencar de Oliveira Filho

Dr. Jayme Alencar de Oliveira Filho, DDS, FAGD, FICOI, MScOI, is a distinguished dental professional with a passion for excellence in patient care and oral implantology. Having earned numerous accolades and certifications, including a master's degree in Oral Implantology from Goethe University Dental School in Frankfurt, Germany, he continues to lead by example in the field of dentistry. Dr. Alencar's commitment to continuous learning and innovation has positioned him as a respected figure in the global dental community.

About Goethe University Dental School

Goethe University Dental School is a prestigious institution known for its high standards of education, research, and innovation in the field of dentistry. Situated in Frankfurt, Germany, the dental school has a long history of producing accomplished dental professionals and contributing to advancements in oral healthcare on a global scale.