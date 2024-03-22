Offbeet Media and Tech launches - Offbeet Sportee , a full experience Sports shopping ecosystem

Offbeet Media and Tech

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Offbeet Technologies is thrilled to announce the launch of the Sportee e-commerce mobile application -" offbeet Sportee Mobile app ". Powered by cutting-edge AI technology, Sportee boasts integration with thousands of suppliers and over a hundred thousand sports-specific products meticulously curated by a sophisticated Sportee AI engine. Leveraging consumer sentiment analysis and optimal pricing strategies, Sportee ensures a tailored shopping experience like no other. In addition to its extensive product offerings, Sportee sets itself apart with a community-based engagement model. This platform will feature AI-generated podcasts discussing the latest sports events, fostering a vibrant community of sports enthusiasts eager to engage with like-minded individuals.Offbeet Technology platform remains committed to enhancing the experience for valued customers. Shortly, Offbeet Technology will elevate the platform even further by harnessing the power of open AI SORA capability. By generating sports-specific content and engagement opportunities, this platform aims to create a truly immersive experience for users.Aryan Singh, Co-Founder and Freshman at Babson College remarked, "We have already transformed Sportee into a 360-degree experience, available across web, mobile, social platforms, and the Amazon brand. However, with the advent of Gen AI, Blockchain NFTs, and VR ecosystems, we are poised to redefine consumer engagement in the realm of sports. Whether it's football, cricket, golf, skiing, soccer, baseball, or any other passion, Sportee will cater to the unique interests of every individual."

