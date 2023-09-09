Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Extends Wildfires Emergency Proclamation

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

GOVERNOR GREEN EXTENDS WILDFIRES EMERGENCY PROCLAMATION

Welcomes travelers’ return to West Maui October 8; restores State Water Code; restores historic preservation measures; amends commodities pricing guidelines

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 9, 2023

HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green, M.D., has signed the Seventh Emergency Proclamation (EP) Relating to Wildfires, which amends provisions contained in earlier versions.

The EP welcomes the return of visitors to West Maui effective October 8, lifting previous guidance strongly discouraging travel to the region. The impact zone in Lāhainā is not open to visitors.

The State Water Code (HRS Chapter 174C) is fully restored under the EP. It had previously been suspended to the extent necessary to respond to the emergency.

The suspension of statues relating to historic preservation (HRS Chapter 6E) is significantly narrowed; suspended only to the extent necessary to allow for emergency demolition and removal of wildfire-generated debris. Any work performed shall be subject to cultural, historic and archaeological monitoring, as appropriate. Further, the Governor orders state agencies and personnel to protect and preserve items of historic or cultural significance to the town and historic character of Lāhainā.

The EP also narrows the prohibition against price increases to specific essential commodities. Prices for these commodities cannot exceed regular prices in effect as of August 9, 2023, except that additional operating expenses incurred by the seller or landlord, and which can be documented, may be passed on to the consumer or tenant:

Food Water Dairy and non-dairy milk Ice Essential childcare products including diapers, wipes, and infant formula Over-the-counter medicines including non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and first aid products Hygiene products such as toothpaste and feminine hygiene products Durable medical equipment Liquified petroleum gas products Sales and rentals of motor vehicles Repair of motor vehicles Self-service storage facility rentals Pet food and pet supplies Rentals of residential dwellings



The Seventh Emergency Proclamation shall continue in effect through November 6, 2023, unless terminated or superseded by separate proclamation, whichever shall occur first.

A copy of the executed EP is attached and is posted on Governor Green’s website.

