31st Macao International Fireworks Display Contest commences on 11 September

MACAU, September 9 - 【MGTO】31st Macao International Fireworks Display Contest

Owing to weather conditions, the start of the 31st Macao International Fireworks Display Contest (“the Contest”) organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) is now postponed to 9 p.m. and 9:40 p.m. on 11 September. Besides the open area next to Macau Tower as the most familiar place, MGTO specially recommends five vantage points this year and encourages residents and visitors to enjoy the fireworks shows at different locations each evening, which will lead the flow of people into different communities and generate new momentum for the community economy.

Australia and Switzerland companies present the first two shows on opening day

Fireworks companies from ten countries around the world will present ten splendid feasts of fireworks and music for residents and visitors on the five evenings of 11, 16 and 23 September, 1 and 7 October. On the opening evening of 11 September, Australian and Swiss companies will display fireworks at 9 p.m. and 9:40 p.m. Both companies excel at fireworks artistry. Their performances will be a sophisticated symphony of music and fireworks effects.

The Australian company Cardile International Fireworks will present a fireworks show themed as “Thunder of Down Under”. The fireworks will create symbolic illustrations of native Australian flora, fauna, and landscapes. In symphony with iconic Australian pop, rock, and country hits, the show will take spectators on a wonderful journey.

Themed as “Icons of Rock”, the fireworks shows presented by the Swiss company La Pirotecnica SAGL will project the story of Rock music through vibrant color, patterns and use of creative design combinations. Each song is choreographed to give viewers an emotional experience of the show.

Synchronized music is played during fireworks at vantage points

For residents and visitors to enjoy fireworks from different angles, five best vantage points are recommended this year as follows: Anim’Arte NAM VAN, the area from Kun Iam Ecumenical Centre to Leisure Area of Kun Iam Statue Waterfront on Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-Sen, Avenida de Sagres (next to Mandarin Oriental, Macau), the waterfront at Macao Science Center and Avenida do Oceano in Taipa. Background music thoughtfully prepared by the fireworks companies will be played in sync with the fireworks shows at the vantage points.

Fireworks Carnival and “Fireworks Extravaganza” markets

The Fireworks Carnival is held at Rua da Torre de Macau (open area next to the Macau Tower) from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on the fireworks evenings, while the “Fireworks Extravaganza” markets are held at Anim’Arte NAM VAN and Leisure Area on Taipa Waterfront from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on the fireworks evenings. Residents and visitors can watch the fireworks at any of the three locations while enjoying wonderful food, games and performances.

Temporary traffic measures

Temporary traffic measures will be imposed during the fireworks shows. Please stay tuned for the announcement and follow the arrangements on site.

Enjoy fireworks at any time and place vs. at home

The fireworks displays will be live broadcast on TDM Ou Mun TV Channel, TDM Entertainment TV Channel, Ou Mun-Macau Channel and TDM’s website. Synchronized music will also stream as a melodic backdrop for the fireworks shows from TDM - Radio Macao's Chinese Channel (FM100.7) at 9 p.m. and 9:40 p.m. every fireworks evening. Spectators can enjoy the fireworks at different locations in different ways.

Online voting for chance to win final prizes

People can vote via the online promotional posts or MGTO’s WeChat account to enter a lucky draw after each round of voting, for a chance to win merchants’ special offers and prizes. Voters who vote for the champion fireworks team will automatically enter the final lucky draw. In addition, they can also search for MGTO’s interactive zone on WeChat to enjoy interactive fun for a chance to win attractive prizes!

Contingency plan for typhoon and adverse weather conditions

As the Fireworks Contest falls into the typhoon season, when typhoon or adverse weather is on in Macao, MGTO will closely monitor the special weather forecasts provided by the Macao Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau through the interdepartmental mechanism, assess the weather’s real-time impact on safety and the contest schedule, and implement the action plan as predetermined. Any adjustments to the event will be announced to the public as soon as possible.

Join outreach programs and capture wonderful moments from today

There are the Photo Contest and Student Drawing Contest in tandem with the fireworks extravaganza, providing opportunities for photography enthusiasts and students to create wonderful artworks for submission until 31 October 2023.

The 31st Macao International Fireworks Display Contest will be held on 11, 16 and 23 September, 1 and 7 October this year. For more information, please visit the website: https://fireworks.macaotourism.gov.mo/.