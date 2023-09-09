Congratulations of the leaders of foreign countries and international organizations to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan on the occasion of anniversary of state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan

TAJIKISTAN, September 9 - On the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of the state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, is receiving congratulatory letters from the heads of state and government of foreign countries, leaders of international and regional organizations, as well as prominent state and public figures .

In the congratulatory message of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, it is stated:

"Excellency,

I wish to extend to all people of the Republic of Tajikistan my warmest greetings on the occasion of Independence Day.

From poverty and inequality, to violent conflict and climate change, the challenges faced by our world demand collective action, rooted in solidarity, mutual respect and understanding.

A better future requires each country to look beyond their national borders, and to support efforts to advance peace, human rights, prosperity and sustainable development for all people, no matter where they may live.

The United Nations joins all people of the Republic of Tajikistan in celebrating your special day, and we look forward to our continued work together to secure a better, healthier and safer future for people and planet alike.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration."

The following is stated in the congratulation message of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi:

"Mr. Emomali Rahmon, the Honorable President of the Republic of Tajikistan,

Assalamu alaikum,

I sincerely congratulate you, Your Excellency, and the people of the friendly and brotherly country of the Republic of Tajikistan on the anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan.

Cultural, historical, linguistic commonalities, joint ties and exchange of high-ranking delegations have played a significant role in the expansion and continuation of bilateral cooperation.

I hope that, in the light of joint efforts, we will witness the ever-increasing expansion of relations between the two countries in line with mutual interests, development and progress, and regional and international security.

I ask the Almighty for your health and success, and for the well-being and happiness of the noble nation of the Republic of Tajikistan."

The President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan notes in his congratulatory letter:

"Dear Mr. President,

On the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Tajikistan, I personally congratulate your Excellency and the people of Tajikistan on behalf of myself and the people of Turkiye with the most sincere wishes.

We are happy to follow the entire progress Tajikistan has achieved in all fields during the period of independence, and we wish for the durability of this ever-increasing development.

I have full confidence that our relations and cooperation, which are strengthened by shared historical and cultural ties, will become even stronger for the welfare and mutual benefit of our peoples.

Availing this opportunity, I renew my best wishes for the health and happiness of Your Excellency and the well-being and prosperity of the friendly people of Tajikistan."

The King of the Netherlands, Willem-Alexander, emphasizes in his congratulatory telegram:

"Your Excellency, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan,

On the National Day of your state, allow me to convey my congratulations and best wishes for the well-being of the people of the Republic of Tajikistan."

The President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, stressed the following in his congratulation:

"Your Excellency, Honorable Emomali Rahmon,

President of the Republic of Tajikistan,

Allow me to congratulate you and the friendly people of Tajikistan on behalf of the citizens of the Arab Republic of Egypt and on my own behalf on the Independence Day of the Republic of Tajikistan, and wish you good health, continued success, as well as further progress and prosperity for your country.

On this occasion, I would like to acknowledge the strong historical relations that connect our two countries and express my hope that in the coming years, Egypt and Tajikistan will benefit from all available opportunities for cooperation at all levels through extensive cooperation for the benefit of the two brotherly peoples.

Please, Mr. President, accept the assurances of my consideration and gratitude."

The President of the Republic of India Droupadi Murmu mentions in her congratulatory message:

"Your Excellency,

On behalf of the Government and people of India, and personally on my own behalf, I convey my sincere congratulations to HIs Excellency, the Government and the friendly people of the Republic of Tajikistan on the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of State Independence.

Tajikistan is located in the neighborhood of India and has shared cultural, linguistic and civilizational ties with us for more than two thousand years. This process has become stronger through the development of bilateral cooperation and the strengthening of bonds of friendship, trust and respect between the peoples of the two countries.

Your Excellency, I would like to take this opportunity to express my best wishes to you and wish the friendly people of Tajikistan peace, prosperity and further progress.

Please, Your Excellency, accept my highest regards."

In his congratulatory letter to the President of Tajikistan, the President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol states the following:

"Dear Mr. President!

Please accept my sincere congratulations to you and the people of the Republic of Tajikistan on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Tajikistan.

In recent years, our countries have established friendly relations and cooperation. I hope for their further development, as well as for the strengthening of exchange and friendship between our peoples.

I wish you from the bottom of my heart health and happiness, and long-lasting prosperity to the Republic of Tajikistan."

In the congratulatory letter of the President of the Republic of Iraq, Dr. Abdullatif Jamal Rashid, it is written:

"Your Excellency,

President of the Republic of Tajikistan,

Peace be upon you, and may Allah's mercy and blessings be upon you,

It is my pleasure to extend on behalf of the people of Iraq and on my own behalf my sincere congratulations to you, Your Excellency, on the occasion of the Independence Day of your country, and wish progress and pride to the friendly people of Tajikistan.

Using this good relationship, I express the desire of this side to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries and two friendly peoples in all areas."

The President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe states the following in his congratulation message:

"Your Excellency,

On behalf of the Government and the people of Sri Lanka, I am pleased to express my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you, the Government and the people of the Republic of Tajikistan on the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Tajikistan.

I am sure that the strong ties of friendship, mutual respect and cooperation between our two countries will continue to expand and will contribute to the well-being and prosperity of our peoples in the coming years.

Please accept my deepest respect and wishes for your health, happiness and personal well-being, as well as wishes for stable progress and prosperity of the people of the Republic of Tajikistan."

The President of the State of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas, said in his congratulatory telegram:

"Your Excellency, brother Emomali Rahmon,

President of the Republic of Tajikistan,

May God protect you.

With salutations,

It is my pleasure to congratulate you, the Government and the people of Tajikistan on behalf of the State of Palestine, its people and myself on the occasion of the glorious Independence Day.

We hope that this national holiday will bring you health, happiness and success, and that the country and people of Tajikistan will achieve greater progress and prosperity.

Expressing my desire to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries on the basis of friendship and cooperation, I highly appreciate your position towards the Palestinian people and its just cause.

Your Excellency, please accept our boundless fraternal respect and love."

The congratulatory message of King Philippe of Belgium reads:

"His Excellency Emomali Rahmon, President of the Republic of Tajikistan,

The celebration of the National Day of the Republic of Tajikistan gives me an occasion to convey my congratulations and wishes for happiness and prosperity to His Excellency and all the people of Tajikistan."

Congratulatory letters have also been received on behalf of the King of Spain Felipe VI, President of Georgia Salome Zurabashvili, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, Chairman of the State Council and Prime Minister of the Republic of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing, Crown Prince, Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Deputy Emir and Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Chairman of the Executive Committee - Executive Secretary of the Commonwealth of Independent States Sergey Lebedev, Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Zhang Ming and Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hissein Brahim Taha.

Congratulatory messages addressed to the Honorable Leader of the Nation continue to arrive.