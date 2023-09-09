Visit to the exhibition of industrial and agricultural goods and folk crafts of residents of Dushanbe city and Sughd Province

TAJIKISTAN, September 9 - On September 9, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, jointly with the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of Dushanbe, Honorable Rustam Emomali, the Chairman of the Majlisi namoyandagon Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Mahmadtoir Zokirzoda and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Kokhir Rasulzoda, visited the exhibition of agricultural and industrial goods, handicrafts and national dishes of residents of Dushanbe city and Sughd Province.

The total area of the State Institution of Culture and Recreation Park named after Abul Qasim Firdavsi is 30 hectares, and an exhibition of agricultural and industrial goods, folk crafts and national dishes was organized in its central walkways.

The exhibition of agricultural, industrial goods, handicrafts and national dishes of the residents of the country's cities and districts, which is held simultaneously in other cultural and recreation parks of the capital, was organized on the basis of the instructions and orders of the President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, on the occasion of the national holiday - the 32nd anniversary of state independence.

At the exhibition of residents of Dushanbe city and Sughd Province, agricultural products, such as melons, fresh fruits and vegetables, industrial goods, food, refreshing drinks, alcohol, canned goods, confectionery, textiles, carpets, shoes, etc., were offered to visitors.

Other corners of the exhibition were decorated with folk crafts, topchans (couches) carved with national motifs and patterns, hand-made products of artisans, blacksmiths, carpenters, women's and men's national clothes.

In separate corners of the cultural and recreation park named after Abul Qasim Firdavsi, various dishes, pilaf, breads and sweets were prepared and presented by chefs and ladies.

In addition, within the framework of the exhibition, cultural programs with the participation of artists from the city of Dushanbe and Sughd Province, as well as the performances of young people and teenagers of various sports disciplines, were developed and shown for the entertainment of the guests.

During his visit to the exhibition, the Honorable President of the country Emomali Rahmon first got acquainted with the worthy achievements of the residents of Sughd Province, which were presented in separate corners with beautiful patterns and designs.

Residents of Sughd Province brought a total of 1,500 tons of agricultural and industrial goods to the capital and exhibited them at the exhibition.

Honorable President of the country Emomali Rahmon held a sincere conversation with the farmers and industrialists of the region and exhorted them to increase production, meet the requirements of the world market, package goods, use the land effectively, have sufficient reserves of agricultural products and export them abroad.

At the exhibition, attention was paid to the collection, processing and marketing of drinks and preserves from natural fruits and herbs, because the taste and quality of such medicinal products are high, and there is a great demand for them in the world market.

Representatives of farms and economies presented a large amount of potatoes, onions, pumpkins, watermelons, melons and fruits to the guests on the pathways of the park.

In one corner of the park, employees of "Tajik Fish Corporation" LLC of Sughd Province presented various types of fish and products prepared from it.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon, in order to develop the fishing industry, released ten thousand fish of the "white amur" type in the lake that passes through the territory of the cultural and recreation park named after Abul Qasim Firdavsi.

In another part of the park the President became familiar with the achievements of the industrial enterprises of the city of Dushanbe.

Here mainly various products of industrial enterprises, fruits and vegetables of the capital's markets and handicrafts of artisans were displayed.

Rapid industrialization of the country is one of the main and strategic goals of the republic. In order to implement it, the Program for Rapid Industrialization of the country for 2020-2025 was adopted, and the years 2022-2026 were declared "Years of Industrial Development".

It should be said that on the basis of the state programs for the development of the industry, the Action Plan of Dushanbe Executive Body of State Authority was approved, according to which 100 industrial enterprises should be built and put into operation during the years 2022-2026. To date, within the framework of these activities, 25 enterprises have been built and put into operation, and the construction of 50 more enterprises is ongoing.

In the last 5 years, 3 billion somoni have been attracted in the capital with the support of the Government of the Republic for the implementation of 5 investment projects.

As part of the announcement of the "Years of Industrial Development" in the capital of the country, the construction and reconstruction of 71 factories and enterprises with the creation of 5193 jobs were planned. In 8 months of 2023, 749 factories and industrial enterprises produced products worth 2 billion 250 million somoni. Also, in 2023, 1195 jobs were created in city enterprises, of which 1045 are permanent, 46 are temporary, and 103 are seasonal.

At the exhibition of agricultural and industrial goods of the capital, the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon got acquainted with the high-quality products of the food industry enterprises of Dushanbe city, and gave instructions and guidance to the officials on the production of marketable materials and supplying the markets with them.

After visiting the exhibition of industrial and agricultural goods and handicrafts of residents of Dushanbe and Sughd Province, President Emomali Rahmon praised the leadership of the executive bodies of state power of Dushanbe and Sughd Province for organizing a high-level exhibition on the occasion of the State Independence Day.

Holding the exhibition at a high level is a sign of the prosperity of the Tajik people and the abundance of cereals, pulses, vegetables and fruits, which was obtained by the hard work of the farmer and the effective use of agricultural land.

It is worth noting that on the days of the celebration of the sacred holiday of state independence, based on the instructions of the honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon, exhibitions of agricultural and industrial goods, folk crafts and magnificent cultural programs will be held in all cultural and entertainment parks of the capital.