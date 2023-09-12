Back-to-school Students Help LA-area Residents Conserve Water as Part of Walnut Valley Water District's Project Bright
Project Bright Shines Light on Community Youth Volunteerism
Winter rains brought some drought relief, but water conservation must remain a way of life here in Southern California. Project Bright makes it easy for our customers to use water wisely.”WALNUT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- When the students at Suzanne Middle School and Walnut High head back to their classrooms this month, they will be adding an extra-curricular activity to their school days – helping their neighbors cut their water bills by simply using a smartphone app.
Walnut Valley Water District General Manager Erik Hitchman
Thanks to Project Bright, a new Walnut Valley Water District community service program in eastern Los Angeles County, the students are going door-to-door to help residents install user-friendly water conservation technology.
The idea for the program came from one of the parents, Daniel Hu, the president of the middle school’s Chinese American Parent Association.
According to Lily Lopez, WVWD Director of External Affairs, Hu noticed a leak in his home’s bathroom, resulting in a higher-than-normal water bill. He visited the district’s website and took advantage of a partnership with Flume, a $24 gadget that uses a water-meter sensor to send a Wi-Fi signal to a smartphone app informing the user of water usage and any leaks.
Lopez added that after purchasing the Flume system himself, swapping out his old appliances with newer water-efficient devices and watching his water usage drop in half, Hu was inspired to share his experience with other community members, particularly the non-English-speaking residents and sold the Project Bright idea to the district board.
The program’s goals are two-fold: 1) provide the WVWD’s service area – Diamond Bar and parts of Walnut, Industry, Pomona, West Covina and Rowland Heights – with an easy-to-use, cost-efficient way to save water and money, and 2) give students a hands-on approach to community service while introducing them to water district operations and job opportunities.
After a day-long training session, the students register customers in the program, distribute flyers, install the Flume devices onto home water meters, and teach residents how to use the apps for iPhone and Android smartphones. Students can continue in the program from middle through high school.
“Winter rains brought some drought relief, but water conservation must remain a way of life here in Southern California,” said WVWD General Manager Erik Hitchman. “Project Bright makes it easy for our customers to use water wisely.”
