Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,670 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,088 in the last 365 days.

Back-to-school Students Help LA-area Residents Conserve Water as Part of Walnut Valley Water District's Project Bright

Project Bright participants help residents install water monitoring technology

Students in Walnut Valley Water District install new water tech monitoring systems in the community

Project Bright Shines Light on Community Youth Volunteerism

Winter rains brought some drought relief, but water conservation must remain a way of life here in Southern California. Project Bright makes it easy for our customers to use water wisely.”
— Walnut Valley Water District General Manager Erik Hitchman
WALNUT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- When the students at Suzanne Middle School and Walnut High head back to their classrooms this month, they will be adding an extra-curricular activity to their school days – helping their neighbors cut their water bills by simply using a smartphone app.

Thanks to Project Bright, a new Walnut Valley Water District community service program in eastern Los Angeles County, the students are going door-to-door to help residents install user-friendly water conservation technology.

The idea for the program came from one of the parents, Daniel Hu, the president of the middle school’s Chinese American Parent Association.

According to Lily Lopez, WVWD Director of External Affairs, Hu noticed a leak in his home’s bathroom, resulting in a higher-than-normal water bill. He visited the district’s website and took advantage of a partnership with Flume, a $24 gadget that uses a water-meter sensor to send a Wi-Fi signal to a smartphone app informing the user of water usage and any leaks.

Lopez added that after purchasing the Flume system himself, swapping out his old appliances with newer water-efficient devices and watching his water usage drop in half, Hu was inspired to share his experience with other community members, particularly the non-English-speaking residents and sold the Project Bright idea to the district board.

The program’s goals are two-fold: 1) provide the WVWD’s service area – Diamond Bar and parts of Walnut, Industry, Pomona, West Covina and Rowland Heights – with an easy-to-use, cost-efficient way to save water and money, and 2) give students a hands-on approach to community service while introducing them to water district operations and job opportunities.

After a day-long training session, the students register customers in the program, distribute flyers, install the Flume devices onto home water meters, and teach residents how to use the apps for iPhone and Android smartphones. Students can continue in the program from middle through high school.

“Winter rains brought some drought relief, but water conservation must remain a way of life here in Southern California,” said WVWD General Manager Erik Hitchman. “Project Bright makes it easy for our customers to use water wisely.”

Lily Lopez
Walnut Valley Water District
llopez@walnutvalleywater.gov
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Back-to-school Students Help LA-area Residents Conserve Water as Part of Walnut Valley Water District's Project Bright

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more