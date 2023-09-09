Submit Release
News Search

There were 178 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,724 in the last 365 days.

From Scraps to Style: Idea Mountain's Innovative Scrap Sack Fanny Pack Hits the Market

a colorful 1 liter fanny pack

one of the one-of-a-kind Scrap Sack Fanny Packs

a slightly colorful 1 liter fanny pack

one of the one-of-a-kind Scrap Sack Fanny Packs

a colorful 1 liter fanny pack with red highlights

a unique, one-of-a-kind Scrap Sack Fanny Packs

Affordable Elegance: A Passport to Exclusive Style and Sustainability. The Scrap Sack Fanny Pack is functional, sustainable, beautiful.

We saw an opportunity to bring a great design to life with parts that would have gone into the trash, and wanted to meet the demand of our customers with a worthy carry system.”
— Tys Sniffen
BOULDER CREEK, CA, USA, September 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Idea Mountain, renowned for its innovative travel backpacks, is thrilled to introduce the Scrap Sack Fanny Pack, a groundbreaking addition to its product lineup that seamlessly marries fashion and sustainability.

Inspired by Customer Demand and Environmental Responsibility

The inspiration behind the Scrap Sack Fanny Pack was rooted in customer feedback and a commitment to environmental responsibility. Idea Mountain's customers, enamored with the high-quality craftsmanship of the Journey System travel backpack, frequently expressed interest in a more affordable alternative. Understanding the importance of accommodating diverse needs, Idea Mountain embarked on a mission to create an equally impressive product.

Turning Waste into Wonder

Crafted in Idea Mountain's state-of-the-art factory in Vietnam, which is known for producing premium bags for numerous high-end brands, the Scrap Sack Fanny Pack is a testament to the brand's dedication to sustainable practices. In a factory bustling with creativity and innovation, there is inevitably some excess material. Rather than letting it go to waste, Idea Mountain saw an opportunity to transform these smaller scraps into something remarkable. By upcycling these discarded materials, the company not only reduces waste but also showcases its commitment to ethical manufacturing.

Uniquely Crafted, Affordable Elegance

What sets the Scrap Sack Fanny Pack apart is its uniqueness. Each and every Scrap Sack is a one-of-a-kind creation, signed by the maker. These colorful, well-made packs are not only a fashion statement but also an embodiment of sustainability. Priced at just $29, they offer exceptional value without compromising on style or quality.

Available Now, with Expansion Plans Ahead

Idea Mountain is excited to announce the launch of the Scrap Sack Fanny Pack, available online and soon to be in stores locally and nationally. However, with each Scrap Sack being unique and in limited supply, now is a great time to get these distinctive accessories.

Join Idea Mountain in redefining fashion and sustainability. Be part of the movement by embracing the Scrap Sack Fanny Pack and making a statement that reflects your values.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Tys Sniffen, Founder
tys@ideamountain.com

Tys Sniffen
Idea Mountain
+1 4156067746
tys@ideamountain.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

From Scraps to Style: Idea Mountain's Innovative Scrap Sack Fanny Pack Hits the Market

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Environment, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry, Waste Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more