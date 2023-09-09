Victory for the Tec Campus Santa Fe Flag Football team in the first edition of the Mexican College Football Showcase
Diana Flores and the Tec Campus Santa Fe Flag Football representative team faced Braves of the University of Ottawa, achieving a score of 27 - 6.
Undoubtedly, the Mexican College Football Showcase has set a precedent for future generations. Today, student sports as a whole won. Congratulations to all of them!”MONTERREY, NUEVO LEóN, MéXICO, September 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Flag Football team from Tecnológico de Monterrey, Campus Santa Fe, painted NRG Stadium, the home of the Houston Texans, blue and white with a 27-6 win over the Braves of the University of Ottawa, in the first edition of the Mexican College Football Showcase (MCFS).
— David Garza Salazar, Rector of Tecnológico de Monterrey
According to David Garza Salazar, Rector and Executive President of Tecnológico de Monterrey, that the sporting event occurred for the first time in an official NFL stadium is a source of pride for Monterrey, North American fans of this sport, the Tec Community, and EXATECs residing in Texas.
"To celebrate both the 80th anniversary of Tecnológico de Monterrey and the 90th anniversary of UANL in a collaborative and fraternal atmosphere is significant for all of us. It symbolizes and solidifies the enduring spirit of the longest-standing educational institutions in the region. Undoubtedly, the Mexican College Football Showcase has set a precedent for future generations. Today, student sports as a whole won. Congratulations to all of them!" Garza Salazar added.
With an outstanding performance and a solid score of 27 to 6, the team led by Diana Flores, a master's student at Tecnológico de Monterrey, demonstrated that teamwork and tenacity will allow them to position themselves as the winners of this friendly match.
"I feel very proud of my team and my coaches because we achieved a great victory today. It is always an honor to represent Tecnológico de Monterrey and to carry our colors beyond our borders," said the global ambassador for the NFL and the International Federation of American Football.
Emilio Álvarez Frangié, Director of Borregos Athletics, noted in this match, led by Diana Flores on this occasion, the team showcased the high level of sporting skill they have developed in recent years. He underscored the significant role women play in leading this sporting movement, contributing substantially to the creation of a fair and equal world.
"The matches held tonight are part of the institution's efforts to internationalize high-impact university sports. They aim to gain recognition on the global stage while also positioning our student-athletes in other regions of the world" Alvarez explained.
With an impressive performance and a final score of 13-10, the Auténticos Tigres of the Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León secured their first victory in the official calendar of the Big 14 Tournament within the Major League of the National Organization of American Football Students (ONEFA).
"Today marked a significant sporting and university celebration as we commemorated the anniversaries of these important higher education institutions. Both institutions triumphed through the international recognition of this classic event. Our players and fans had an unforgettable experience in the majestic NFL venue in Houston." Santos Guzmán López, the rector of the UANL, highlighted.
Both the 'Clasico Regio' American Football Classic and the Flag Football game held at NRG Stadium provided students from all four teams with a valuable opportunity to challenge themselves in a distinctive setting. They acquired unique skills and experiences that will prove beneficial in their future performances in highly competitive and top-tier environments.
