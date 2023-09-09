Animal Feed Probiotics to Garner US$ 2.02 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7% by 2027 | TMR
Technological excellence in the molecular biology and gene sequencing process are driving development of new probiotic-based animal feed products.WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, September 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The “Animal Feed Probiotics Market” is estimated to be worth US$ 2.02 million by 2027. The demand for animal feed probiotics is increasing at a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period.
Download a Comprehensive Sample of this Premium Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=21872
Increase in demand for animal protein among consumers to drive the market growth of probiotics in animal feed
Probiotic offers solutions to enhance animal performance, improve animal health, reduce disease risks, and align with the consumer preference for healthy and sustainable products. As livestock producers strive to meet the increasing demand of meat products, probiotics can play a vital role in optimizing animal nutrition and wellbeing. In order to meet growing demand the livestock producers often rely on intensive production practices that might lead to various challenges such as stress, poor nutrition, and others. Probiotics, thus, offer a potential solution by improving the gut health, increasing the nutrient absorption, and bolstering the immune system of animals. Thus, the demand for probiotics in animal feed could grow as livestock producers seek to maximize productivity and optimize the health of animals.
By source, bacteria holds a significant market share during the forecast period
The most common microorganisms used as probiotics in livestock production are Lactic Acid Bacteria (LAB) from the genus Lactobacillus, Pediococcus, Lactococcus, Enterococcus, Streptococcus, and Leuconostoc. Nevertheless, only the genera Lactobacillus, Streptococcus, Pediococcus, Enterococcus, and Weissella are the most frequently used in poultry production.
Bacteria dominated the probiotics in the animal feed market as a source. This is because the segment has been studied and researched up on since a long time. Bacteria as raw materials are largely commercialized in the market which makes bacteria-based probiotics more familiar to customers. Moreover, scientific factors such as better bile (acid) resistance as compared to yeast, lets the bacteria-based probiotic product reach the intestine and colon, where it is the most effective. All the stated factors are fueling the growth of the bacteria segment in probiotics in the animal feed market.
Enquire Before Buying the research report for vital understandings- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=21872
The future holds exciting possibilities for probiotics in animal feed. Tailoring probiotic formulations for specific species and optimizing their dosages could lead to improved growth rates, feed efficiency, and disease resistance. This, in turn, may reduce the need for antibiotics and other additives, mitigating the risk of antibiotic resistance and contributing to safer food production.
Moreover, probiotics' potential extends beyond health benefits. Enhanced nutrient utilization could lead to reduced feed waste and lower methane emissions, promoting a more sustainable and eco-friendly agricultural system.
Despite these promises, challenges like formulation consistency, regulatory frameworks, and thorough scientific validation must be addressed to ensure the successful integration of probiotics into animal feed practices.
How are Key Players Revolutionizing the Industry?
The animal feed probiotics industry is highly competitive, with several players operating globally. The market is characterized by the presence of both established as well as emerging players. The key players in the market are engaged in strategic partnerships, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions to expand their market presence.
• Koninklijke DSM N.V.
• Alltech, Inc.
• Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
• E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company
• Evonik Industries AG
• Adisseo France SAS
• Lallemand Inc.
• Novus International, Inc.
• Calpis Co., Ltd.
Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ASK&rep_id=21872
Key Segments of the Animal Feed Probiotics Market
Source
• Bacteria
Bifidobacterium
Enterococcus
Lactobacillus
Pediococcus
Bacillus
Propionibacterium
Streptococcus
Others
• Non-bacteria
Yeast
Fungal
Animal
• Companion Animals
• Livestock
Cattle
Poultry
Broiler
Turkey
Layers
Equine
Swine
Aquaculture
Form
• Liquid
• Dry
Sales Channel
• Modern Trade
• Specialty Stores
• Online Retailers
• Convenience Stores
• Direct Sales
Key Questions Answered in Animal Feed Probiotics Market Report:
• What is the size of the market for a particular product or service, and what are the key drivers and challenges affecting the market?
• Who are the major players in a particular industry or market, and what are their market shares, competitive strategies, and strengths and weaknesses?
• What are the current trends and future growth prospects for a particular industry or market, and what are the factors driving these trends?
• What are the regulatory and legal frameworks governing a particular industry or market, and what are the implications for businesses operating in this space?
• What are the opportunities and challenges facing businesses in a particular industry or market, and what are the key strategies and best practices for success?
• What are the key technological advancements and innovations driving growth and change in a particular industry or market?
• What are the key risks and uncertainties facing businesses in a particular industry or market, and what are the strategies for mitigating these risks?
• What are the consumer preferences and behaviors in a particular industry or market, and how are these preferences and behaviors evolving over time?
• Overall, a report should provide insights and answers to key questions that are relevant and important to the topic or industry being analyzed.
Browse More Related Reports by Transparency Market Research-
Exploring Animal Feed Amino Acids: Current Industry Trends and Advancements
Traversing the Collagen Dressings Market from 2022 to 2031: A Sales Perspective
Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
+1 518-618-1030
sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube