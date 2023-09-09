Re-electionist barangay officials should perform official duties- Tolentino

MANILA -- Senator Francis "Tol" N. Tolentino said there is no law prohibiting barangay officials from continuing to perform their official duties even if it gives them undue advantage over their rivals in the upcoming Barangay Elections

In Sen. Tol's weekly program on DZRH, Commission on Elections (COMELEC) Chairman George Garcia confirmed this.

"Sa lahat ng 42,027 na barangay officials sa buong bansa, muli, hindi pinipigilan ng COMELEC, at tama po wala ring batas na pumipigil sa inyo na kayo po ay mag-perform ng inyong mga trabaho hanggang sa matapos ang termino ninyo sa November 1 po," Chair Garcia said.

Tolentino, former mayor of Tagaytay and president of the City Mayors League of the Philippines, further addressed the barangay officials who are also running in the elections.

"'Yung official functions at tsaka yung estado bilang kandidato ngayon ay hindi dapat makaapekto sa delivery of services ng mga barangay," Sen. Tol said.

The Senator noted that this clarification is important as barangay officials are mandated to deliver effective health services and maintain peace and order in their respective constituencies.