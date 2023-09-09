Estrada: On the successful resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal

Submit Release
September 8, 2023

ON THE SUCCESSFUL RESUPPLY MISSION TO AYUNGIN SHOAL
8 SEPTEMBER 2023

Despite reports of 12 Chinese vessels spotted in the vicinity of Ayungin Shoal, seemingly obstructing the area, it is reassuring to note that no untoward incidents were reported during the Armed Forces of the Philippines' (AFP) resupply mission to its military outpost on BRP Sierra Madre.

This underscores the significance of upholding international agreements and promoting peaceful coexistence in disputed areas. It also demonstrates the dedication, professionalism, and unwavering commitment of our troops to meet the needs and maintain operational readiness in remote and challenging locations.

We hope that such missions can proceed without interruption, allowing our military personnel to carry out their duties without unnecessary obstacles. We call upon all parties involved to prioritize peaceful resolutions and respect for international law.

Gayunpaman, hindi natin dapat isantabi ang kahalagahan ng pagsasagawa ng mga hakbang upang tiyakin na ang ating mga kasundaluhan ay magagampanan ang kanilang mga gawain. Sa nakatakdang pagdinig ng pinamumunuan ko na Senate Committee on National Defense and Security sa Martes, umaasa ako na makakahanap kami ng solusyon para matuldukan na ang mga paulit-ulit na panggigipit at bullying tactics ng Chinese Coast Guard.

