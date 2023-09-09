Statement of Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva on the successful resupply mission in the Ayungin Shoal

September 9, 2023

We laud the efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine Coast Guard for a successful resupply mission in the Ayungin Shoal despite continuous harassment from China.

This is a clear indication that the Philippine government is firm on asserting its position that will protect our sovereignty and sovereign rights.

In the Senate, we have passed a resolution creating the Special Committee on Philippine Maritime and Admiralty Zones that will discuss Maritime Zone bills and the Archipelagic Sea Lanes bills which are included in the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028. These bills will strengthen our position in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

We have also filed Senate Bill No. 2307 or the Philippine Coast Guard Modernization Act to support the PCG in strengthening our maritime presence by modernizing their equipment and further capacitating our PCG personnel.

Ang usapin tungkol sa West Philippine Sea ay hindi lamang po tungkol sa ating pagmamay-ari. Ito po ay ang pagpapakita ng tapang ng bawat Pilipino na kaya nating manindigan para sa ating mga karapatan laban sa isang bully.

Here is the copy of Senate Bill No. 2307:

http://legacy.senate.gov.ph/lisdata/4210138293!.pdf