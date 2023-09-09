PHILIPPINES, September 9 - Press Release

September 9, 2023 'Tapat sa paghahatid ng katotohanan sa mga Pilipino' -- Bong Go as Senate pays tribute to late broadcaster Mike Enriquez In his manifestation inserted into the records during the Senate Plenary session on Wednesday, September 6, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go expressed his "sincerest sympathies and deepest condolences" to the family and friends of the late veteran broadcast journalist Miguel "Mike" Enriquez, who passed away on August 29 at the age of 71. Go, who is also a member of the Senate Committee on Public Information, also filed Senate Resolution No. 781, which was one of the resolutions adopted by the Senate to express profound sympathy and sincere condolences on Enriquez's death. "Since joining the media industry in 1969, Mr. Mike Enriquez has had a remarkable and legendary broadcasting career, covering all sorts of major news nationally and internationally," Go stated. "His 54-year service to the Filipino people has garnered him prestigious awards from numerous award-giving bodies, giving honor to our country and to his service," added Go. Go emphasized the journalist's impact on the nation. "The legendary and iconic Mike Enriquez of Philippine radio and television will genuinely be missed by this country. The whole nation is collectively mourning his loss. May he serve as an inspiration to our fellow Filipinos," he added. Go also touched upon Enriquez's educational background and his commitment to truth and integrity. "Isang kapwa Lasalista, napatunayan niya na 'hindi niya tatantanan' ang mga anomalya at abusado dahil siya ay tapat sa paghahatid ng katotohanan sa mga Pilipino," Go said. The late Enriquez was a respected figure in Philippine media, best known as an anchor for GMA Network's flagship newscast "24 Oras" and host of its long-running public affairs program "Imbestigador." He has also served on the Board of Trustees of La Salle Green Hills and acted as the treasurer and chairman of its Finance Committee. Enriquez's contributions to journalism are widely recognized. He was recently awarded the Most Outstanding Male News Anchor in 2022 by the Gawad Lasallianeta Awards and was named the Most Trusted Radio Presenter in the 23rd Annual Reader's Digest Trusted Brands Awards. Go concluded his manifestation by saying, "Mr. Mike Enriquez, maraming, maraming salamat po sa iyong serbisyo." Go has been advocating for the passage of Senate Bill 1183, also known as the proposed Media and Entertainment Workers' Welfare Act. This measure aims to provide enhanced protection, security, and incentives for media workers through additional health insurance packages, overtime and night differential pay, and other benefits.