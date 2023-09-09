PHILIPPINES, September 9 - Press Release

September 9, 2023 "Magtulungan tayo sa agarang pagbangon ng mga biktima ng trahedya," - Bong Go says as he helps recovering fire victims rebuild in Valenzuela City The Office of Senator Christopher "Bong" Go led a relief operation for fire victims in Valenzuela City on Tuesday, September 5, as part of the senator's efforts to help disaster-affected households rebuild and recover. The distribution was held at Arkong Bato National High School in coordination with Mayor Weslie "Wes" Gatchalian. The senator's team provided grocery packs, masks, shirts, vitamins, snacks, and balls for basketball and volleyball to 225 recovering fire victims. They also gave away shoes and mobile phones to select individuals. Meanwhile, the National Housing Authority (NHA) provided housing assistance to each affected family through the Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP). "Isinulong din natin na mabigyan sila ng National Housing Authority ng ayuda pambili ng housing materials tulad ng pako, yero at iba pa upang maisaayos muli ang kanilang mga tirahan," Go highlighted. "Itong EHAP program, isinulong ko ito noon at patuloy na sinusuportahang mapondohan ang programa ngayon upang mas marami pang mga biktima ng sakuna ang makapagpatayo ng maayos na bahay at makabangon muli mula sa trahedya," he added. The relief activity was attended by several officials, including NHA Assistant General Manager Alvin Feliciano, who expressed his appreciation for the senator, saying, "Senator Bong Go, ang buong barangay po ng Arkong Bato ay nagpapasalamat sa inyong biyaya. Napakalaking tulong po nito sa amin. Lalo na para makaahon sila sa buhay. Mr. Malasakit, saludo po kami sa inyo." Meanwhile, Go highlighted Republic Act No. 11589, also known as the Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization Act of 2021. The law, which was authored and co-sponsored by Go, aims to enhance the capabilities of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) through a ten-year modernization program, which includes the recruitment of more firefighters, acquisition of new fire equipment, and specialized training. "Alam ko pong mahirap ang masunugan pero magtiwala lang po kayo sa gobyerno at tayo po ay makakaahon muli. Ang importante ay walang nasaktan. Ang pera ay kikitain naman po natin yan pero ang buhay ay hindi nabibili ng pera. A lost life is a lost life forever kaya mag-ingat tayo," said Go. The lawmaker likewise continues to push for the enactment of Senate Bill No. 192, which seeks to institutionalize the Rental Housing Subsidy Program. Under the proposed measure, a housing and social protection program will be developed to provide disaster victims better and more affordable access to the formal housing market through the provision of rental subsidies provided by the government. Meanwhile, Go filed SBN 193, or the proposed Mandatory Evacuation Center Act, which aims to ensure that disaster victims will have temporary shelters that will guarantee their safety and welfare while they recover and rebuild their lives. The senator also encouraged residents to take advantage of the services offered in Malasakit Centers nationwide, including those established in Valenzuela Medical Center and Valenzuela City Emergency Hospital, which are both located in the city. The Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop that brings together relevant agencies to provide medical aid to poor and indigent Filipinos. Go is the principal author and sponsor of the Malasakit Centers Act, which has successfully assisted over seven million Filipinos through its 158 operational centers nationwide. "Ako po ay nasunugan at tinulangan po ako ng mahal na mayor at mahal na Senator Bong Go sa kahirapan. Ako rin po ay nanganak at tinulungan ng Malasakit Center sa aking bill. Kaya naman nagpapasalamat ako kay Senator Bong Go sa programa niya dahil ako ay natulungan ng Malasakit Center," Manilyn Sarmiento, one of the beneficiaries, expressed. Go also expressed his support for the construction of 28 Super Health Centers in strategic locations across Metro Manila, in collaboration with the Department of Health. These centers are designed to offer a wide range of basic health services, database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray, ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service; oncology centers; physical therapy and rehabilitation center; and telemedicine, which makes remote diagnosis and treatment of patients possible. Moreover, echoing President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr.'s priority of bringing specialized medical services closer to other parts of the country, Go has successfully sponsored in the Senate the Regional Specialty Centers Act which he also filed as one of its authors. As vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go has been a staunch supporter of various initiatives in the city. These include the construction of the Valenzuela Center for Academic Excellence, acquisition of ambulance units for the city government, and the construction of a multipurpose building in Brgy. Canumay West.