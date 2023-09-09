St. Albans Barracks / Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A2005343
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jordan Peterson
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 9/8/23 @ 2348 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Duffy Hill Road, Sheldon, VT
VIOLATION: Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Offense Committed within the Presence of a Child.
ACCUSED: Jeffrey Nichols
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks responded to an address in Sheldon for the report of an active, physical family fight. Upon arrival and investigation, Troopers determined that Nichols caused bodily injury to a household member in the presence of a child. He was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks. He was subsequently lodged at the Northwest State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/11/23 @ 0830
COURT: Franklin
LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $5000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.