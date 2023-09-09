St. Albans Barracks / Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A2005343

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jordan Peterson

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 9/8/23 @ 2348 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Duffy Hill Road, Sheldon, VT

VIOLATION: Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Offense Committed within the Presence of a Child.

ACCUSED: Jeffrey Nichols

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks responded to an address in Sheldon for the report of an active, physical family fight. Upon arrival and investigation, Troopers determined that Nichols caused bodily injury to a household member in the presence of a child. He was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks. He was subsequently lodged at the Northwest State Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/11/23 @ 0830

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $5000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.