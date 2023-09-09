Derby Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release and Unlawful Trespass into an Occupied Dwelling
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A5004341
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Jesse Nash
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 09/08/2023 @ 1947 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Barton, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release & Unlawful Trespass
ACCUSED: Derrill Bunker
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date, the Vermont State Police responded to Main St in Barton to assist Orleans Fire Department with a male was causing a disturbance. Upon Troopers arrival the male was identified as Bunker (39). Investigation revealed earlier in the day Bunker entered an occupied residence without permission to do so and continually knocked on the door and harassed the occupant to let him in. Bunker had previously been issued pretrial conditions of release prohibiting him from harassing the occupant of the apartment. Bunker was taken into custody and transported to the Derby Barracks for processing.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/12/2023 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Orleans Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $200
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Logan Miller
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
(802) 334-8881