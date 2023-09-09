Derby Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release and Unlawful Trespass into an Occupied Dwelling

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A5004341

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Jesse Nash

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 09/08/2023 @ 1947 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Barton, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release & Unlawful Trespass

ACCUSED: Derrill Bunker

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date, the Vermont State Police responded to Main St in Barton to assist Orleans Fire Department with a male was causing a disturbance. Upon Troopers arrival the male was identified as Bunker (39). Investigation revealed earlier in the day Bunker entered an occupied residence without permission to do so and continually knocked on the door and harassed the occupant to let him in. Bunker had previously been issued pretrial conditions of release prohibiting him from harassing the occupant of the apartment. Bunker was taken into custody and transported to the Derby Barracks for processing.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/12/2023 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Orleans Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.