Submit Release
News Search

There were 366 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,995 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release and Unlawful Trespass into an Occupied Dwelling

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A5004341

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Jesse Nash                            

STATION:  Derby                   

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

 

DATE/TIME: 09/08/2023 @ 1947 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Barton, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release & Unlawful Trespass

 

ACCUSED: Derrill Bunker                                              

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date, the Vermont State Police responded to Main St in Barton to assist Orleans Fire Department with a male was causing a disturbance. Upon Troopers arrival the male was identified as Bunker (39). Investigation revealed earlier in the day Bunker entered an occupied residence without permission to do so and continually knocked on the door and harassed the occupant to let him in. Bunker had previously been issued pretrial conditions of release prohibiting him from harassing the occupant of the apartment. Bunker was taken into custody and transported to the Derby Barracks for processing.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/12/2023 @ 1230 hours            

COURT: Orleans Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881

You just read:

Derby Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release and Unlawful Trespass into an Occupied Dwelling

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more