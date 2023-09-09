RE: Interstate Lane Closure - I 89 North Travel Lane, I 89 South Passing Lane - Middlesex VT
Both North Bound and South Bound Lanes have reopened at mm 60.2
VSP Berlin
802-229-9191
Please be advised that I 89 North Travel Lane and the I 89 South Passing Lane are closed at Mile Marker 60.8 due to a motor vehicle accident. Vermont State Police, Fire and Rescue units are on scene working to clear the incident. One lane remains open on both sides of the interstate. Travelers are requested to use caution in that area.
