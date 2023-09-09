Submit Release
RE: Interstate Lane Closure - I 89 North Travel Lane, I 89 South Passing Lane - Middlesex VT

Both North Bound and South Bound Lanes have reopened at mm 60.2

 

VSP Berlin

802-229-9191

 

Please be advised that  I 89 North Travel Lane and the  I 89 South Passing Lane are closed at Mile Marker 60.8 due to a motor vehicle accident.  Vermont State Police, Fire and Rescue units are on scene working to clear the incident. One lane remains open on both sides of the interstate. Travelers are requested to use caution in that area.

 

 

 

