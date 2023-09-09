Submit Release
Video of main span lift of the new Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge

The main span of the old Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge was gently lowered onto a barge in December 2022 as contractors began disassembling the old structure. The bridge served the public for 60 years, opening to traffic in 1962.

Construction of the new bridge between the Nitro and St. Albans exits of Interstate 64 is part of an approximately $225 million project to upgrade I-64 to six lanes from Nitro to the US 35 exit. The project also called for construction of five new bridges in addition to the new Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge.
 
The project is paid for through Gov. Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity program.

