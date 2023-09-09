Please be advised that I 89 North Travel Lane and the I 89 South Passing Lane are closed at Mile Marker 60.8 due to a motor vehicle accident. Vermont State Police, Fire and Rescue units are on scene working to clear the incident. One lane remains open on both sides of the interstate. Travelers are requested to use caution in that area.
VSP Berlin
802-229-9191
You just read:
Interstate Lane Closure - I 89 North Travel Lane, I 89 South Passing Lane - Middlesex VT
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.