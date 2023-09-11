Introducing CACHEducation: Revolutionizing Patient Advocacy Training in Canada

We provide the tools needed for health champions to succeed.

Canadian Advocacy Champions of Health Education (CACHEducation) leads the way in equipping patient advocates with essential skills

MARKHAM, ON, CANADA, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Patient advocacy has evolved into a complex and multifaceted role, requiring professionals to navigate diverse responsibilities such as communications, fundraising, grant writing, caregiving, leadership, spokespersonship, and financial management. Yet, the avenues for proper training in these critical skillsets have been limited, leaving advocacy groups to rely on word-of-mouth knowledge and learn from their mistakes. CACHEducation (Canadian Advocacy Champions of Health Education) steps forward to address this gap in professional development.

CACHEducation is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing comprehensive and ongoing training for individuals aspiring to become proficient patient advocates in today's intricate healthcare landscape. The CACHEducation team has 25 years of experience in patient advocacy, health communications, medical education, leadership, teaching, and fundraising.

Cheryl Petruk, President of CACHEducation, commented, "A lot of training for advocacy groups is done poorly – it is either done by people with limited advocacy experience or limited teaching experience." CACHEducation seeks to change this by offering a robust program that equips health advocates with the necessary tools to effectively manage their organizations/programs and share their expertise with others.

CACHEducation's program features 3-month semesters comprising 8 one-hour live lessons, encouraging active participation and interaction among students, presenters, and peers. The program is led by Cheryl Petruk, an esteemed college professor and patient advocacy leader. The initial semester introduces students to a wide range of topics essential for well-rounded patient advocates, each lesson focusing on specific learning objectives.

Semester 1 topics include:

• What is patient advocacy?

• Starting a patient advocacy group

• The Canadian healthcare landscape

• Communications (website design, social media)

• How medicines are developed

• Introduction to clinical trials

• Treatment options in Canada

Upon completing these foundational classes, students become eligible for more advanced courses in Management, Policy, and Research.

James Radke, PhD, Grant Writer and Co-founder of Zeal Access Inc., explained, "Many patient advocacy groups start out at the kitchen table. They soon learn that effective patient advocacy requires a deep understanding of science, medicine, policy, ethics, law, accounting, grant writing, marketing, fundraising, and communications. They also learn most of that information the hard way – by word of mouth or learning from their mistakes. It is not an efficient system."

Investing in patient advocacy training generates long-term benefits for both advocacy groups and the individuals they serve. Trained volunteers and staff become more efficient, confident, and knowledgeable advocates, enhancing the reputation and credibility of the advocacy group and attracting more support. Well-trained advocates contribute to a more informed and empowered patient population, leading to improved healthcare outcomes and patient experiences.

About CACHEducation

Established in 2022, CACHEducation is a registered non-profit organization. Its mission is to empower individuals with the knowledge and skills necessary to become informed, effective, and empowered patient advocates. CACHEducation aims to foster an environment that is safe, inclusive, and respectful of different populations and perspectives.

For more information about CACHEducation and its Patient Advocacy Training, please visit www.cacheducation.org.