Submit Release
News Search

There were 368 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,998 in the last 365 days.

Traffic Fatality: Intersection of Rhode Island and Montana Avenues, Northeast

September 8, 2023

 

Traffic Fatality: Intersection of Rhode Island and Montana Avenues, Northeast

 

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Unit are investigating a traffic fatality that occurred on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at the intersection of Rhode Island and Montana Avenues, Northeast.

 

The preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 11:06 a.m., a DC Department of Public Works trash truck was travelling southbound on 14th Street, Northeast, then proceeded through the intersection of 14th Street and Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast, toward Montana Avenue, Northeast. The pedestrian entered the crosswalk and began to run across the westbound lanes of Montana Avenue, Northeast, causing vehicles with the green light to come to a sudden and abrupt stop. The pedestrian then collided with the trash truck causing the pedestrian to fall to the ground. DC Fire and EMS transported the unconscious pedestrian to a local hospital for treatment of blunt force injuries.

 

On Monday, September 4, 2023, the pedestrian succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

 

The decedent has been identified as 66-year-old Johnny Lee Harrington of Northeast, DC.

 

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

 

###

 

 

You just read:

Traffic Fatality: Intersection of Rhode Island and Montana Avenues, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more