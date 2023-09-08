September 8, 2023

Traffic Fatality: Intersection of Rhode Island and Montana Avenues, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Unit are investigating a traffic fatality that occurred on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at the intersection of Rhode Island and Montana Avenues, Northeast.

The preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 11:06 a.m., a DC Department of Public Works trash truck was travelling southbound on 14th Street, Northeast, then proceeded through the intersection of 14th Street and Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast, toward Montana Avenue, Northeast. The pedestrian entered the crosswalk and began to run across the westbound lanes of Montana Avenue, Northeast, causing vehicles with the green light to come to a sudden and abrupt stop. The pedestrian then collided with the trash truck causing the pedestrian to fall to the ground. DC Fire and EMS transported the unconscious pedestrian to a local hospital for treatment of blunt force injuries.

On Monday, September 4, 2023, the pedestrian succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 66-year-old Johnny Lee Harrington of Northeast, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

###