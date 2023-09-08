Arrest Made in an Armed Carjacking (Knife) Offense: 1400 block of Okie Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in an Armed Carjacking (Knife) offense that occurred on Thursday, September 7, 2023, in the 1400 block of Okie Street, Northeast.

At approximately 9:50 p.m., the victim was working as a rideshare driver when he picked up the suspect. While inside the vehicle, the suspect pointed a knife at the victim and ordered him to leave the vehicle. The victim complied, and the suspect drove off in the victim’s vehicle.

Officers were able to track the victim’s vehicle, and the suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Thursday, September 7, 2023, 38-year-old Shemica Robinson, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Knife).