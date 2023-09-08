Submit Release
Arrests Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 3700 block of 9th Street, Southeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce arrests have been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, September 7, 2023, in the 3700 block of 9th Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 11:07 a.m., a Seventh District officer responded to the listed location after hearing the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, the officer located an adult male victim suffering from a graze wound.  Responding officers apprehended the suspects.  DC Fire and EMS responded and treated the victim on the scene.

 

On Thursday, September 7, 2023, 32-year-old Brandon Rawlings of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and 28-year-old Lynette Davis, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Carrying a Pistol without a License.

 

