Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1400 Block of Girard Street, Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in the 1400 block of Girard Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 9:53 pm, Third District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male shooting victim at the listed location. Shortly after, a second shooting victim was located in the1400 block of Fairmont Street, Northwest. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victims remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

 

Decedent #1 has been identified as 29-year-old Luke Whitaker, of Northwest, DC.

 

Decedent #2 has been identified as 19-year-old Zion Hollingsworth-Hayes, of Silver Spring, MD.

 

On Friday, September 8, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 33-year-old Jeremiah Jordan of Southeast, DC.  He was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with First Degree Murder while Armed-Premeditated.

