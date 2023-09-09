Office of the Governor – Flag Notice – Mourning and 9/11 Observance
FLAG NOTICE FOR MAUI MOURNING – AND 9/11 OBSERVANCE
September 8, 2023
HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green, M.D., has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawaiʻi State flag be returned to normal protocols effective Saturday morning, September 9, 2023. The flags were ordered lowered to half-staff on August 10, to begin a month of mourning for those lost in the Maui wildfires.
Further, Governor Green has ordered the United States flag and the Hawai‘i State flag to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sundown on Monday, September 11, to mark Patriot Day.
By a joint resolution approved December 18, 2001, Congress designated September 11 of each year as Patriot Day. Congress then, on April 21, 2009, requested the observance of September 11 as an annually recognized National Day of Service and Remembrance.
