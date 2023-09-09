Submit Release
News Search

There were 376 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,003 in the last 365 days.

Office of the Governor – Flag Notice – Mourning and 9/11 Observance

JOSH GREEN, M.D.  

  
 GOVERNOR 

KE KIAʻĀINA 

 

FLAG NOTICE FOR MAUI MOURNING – AND 9/11 OBSERVANCE

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 

September 8, 2023  

 

HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green, M.D., has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawaiʻi State flag be returned to normal protocols effective Saturday morning, September 9, 2023. The flags were ordered lowered to half-staff on August 10, to begin a month of mourning for those lost in the Maui wildfires.

 

Further, Governor Green has ordered the United States flag and the Hawai‘i State flag to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sundown on Monday, September 11, to mark Patriot Day. 

 

By a joint resolution approved December 18, 2001, Congress designated September 11 of each year as Patriot Day. Congress then, on April 21, 2009, requested the observance of September 11 as an annually recognized National Day of Service and Remembrance.

 

# # #

 

 

Media Contacts:   

Erika Engle 

Press Secretary 

Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i 

Phone: (808) 586-0120

Email: [email protected]

  

Makana McClellan   

Director of Communications   

Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi  

Cell: (808265-0083   

Email: [email protected]   

You just read:

Office of the Governor – Flag Notice – Mourning and 9/11 Observance

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more