Cooperation Protocol Signed Between Emu And Famagusta Municipality For The Rauf Raif Denktaş Culture And Congress Center 

A cooperation protocol has been signed between Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) and Famagusta Municipality with the aim of updating the working and usage conditions of the Rauf Raif Denktaş Culture and Congress Center. The signing ceremony of the said protocol took place on Thursday, 7 September, 2023, at 09:00 a.m., at the EMU Board of Trustees’ Meeting Room. Present at the ceremony were Dr. Erdal Özcenk, the President of the EMU Board of Trustees, Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın, the Rector of EMU, Dr. Süleyman Uluçay, the Mayor of Famagusta, and Prof. Dr. Deniz İşçioğlu, EMU Vice Rector for Social and Cultural Affairs.

“Our Cooperation Will Always Continue"

During the signing ceremony, Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın, the Rector of EMU, mentioned that EMU has collaborated with the Famagusta Municipality in various fields, from environmental cleaning to resource sharing, and emphasized that the municipality has always supported the needs of EMU and its students. Underscoring that the cooperation between EMU and Gazimağusa Municipality will always continue, Prof. Dr. Hocanın also conveyed that the protocol will result in the finalization of the usage, pricing, and community service activities that EMU and Famagusta Municipality will conduct regarding the Rauf Raif Denktaş Culture and Congress Center, built with the support of the Republic of Turkey..

"Congratulations on the Protocol"

Dr. Erdal Özcenk, the President of the EMU Board of Trustees, stated that the protocol in question has been signed to update the working and usage conditions of the Rauf Raif Denktaş Culture and Congress Center to align with current standards. Dr. Özcenk noted that both EMU and Famagusta Municipality have the authority over the congress center, which was opened on 18 February, 2013, and has hosted many conferences and art-related events. Dr. Erdal Özcenk also emphasized that the Rauf Raif Denktaş Culture and Congress Center is a source of pride for Famagusta and thanked everyone involved in the protocol, wishing it success.

"We Are Proud to Be Collaborating with EMU"

Dr. Süleyman Uluçay, the Mayor of Gazimağusa, expressed gratitude on behalf of Famagusta Municipality and the people of Gazimağusa for the collaboration with Dr. Erdal Özcenk, the President of the EMU Board of Trustees, and Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın for their efforts and contributions to higher education. Dr. Uluçay highlighted that EMU is the country's oldest and leading university in terms of quality and that Famagusta is the country's second-largest city, with the Rauf Raif Denktaş Culture and Congress Center being the largest congress center in the country. Dr. Süleyman Uluçay also stressed their pride in collaborating with EMU to operate the congress center and conveyed their gratitude for the significant contributions of the Republic of Turkey in establishing this facility. Dr. Uluçay thanked everyone involved in the protocol and emphasized that through cooperation, they will make this wonderful facility even more active. Following the speeches, the protocol was signed by Dr. Erdal Özcenk, President of the EMU Board of Trustees, and Dr. Süleyman Uluçay, Mayor of Famagusta.