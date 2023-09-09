EMU Faculty of Health Sciences’ Message on 8 September World Physiotherapy Day 

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Health Sciences, Department of Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation academic staff member and the President of EMU - Healthy Living Practice and Research Center (EMU - SAYMER) Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ender Angın released a message on the occasion of 8 September World Physiotherapy Day. In her message, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Angın expressed the following:

"The World Confederation for Physical Therapy officially designated September 8th as 'World Physiotherapy Day' in 1996, marking the confederation's first official meeting date. The World Physiotherapy Day is observed each year on 8 September with various activities held in many parts of the world. This year, the World Physiotherapy Association has announced a special focus on arthritis (joint inflammation), an important topic in the field of physiotherapy and rehabilitation. It has been emphasized that particular attention will be given to various types of inflammatory arthritis, including rheumatoid arthritis and axial spondyloarthritis (a rheumatic disease affecting the spine) in the context of arthritis. Arthritis, which is the theme for 2023, is a group of diseases that can be acute or chronic, affecting individuals of all age groups. These diseases can lead to limitations in joint mobility and cause pain, significantly reducing the quality of life. Physiotherapists can assist individuals at all stages of the disease by utilizing various physiotherapy and rehabilitation methods to alleviate these symptoms.

EMU - SAYMER, operating under the Faculty of Health Sciences, has been providing quality healthcare services since it officially took office in March 2016. The center, which is committed to improving public health and providing student education, continues to develop by adhering to the principles of staying updated with innovations in the field of healthcare. With its fully equipped laboratories and expert staff, the center plays a vital role in improving the physical and functional abilities of individuals who have experienced injuries, illnesses, or disabilities. Physiotherapists, as members of a multidisciplinary team, use evidence-based methods to assist individuals in maintaining, improving, or recovering their maximum movement and functional abilities. Within EMU SAYMER, physiotherapy and rehabilitation services are offered under the guidance of expert physiotherapists who employ contemporary methods. Both the public and physiotherapy graduates benefit from the physiotherapy and rehabilitation services offered at EMU SAYMER.

On behalf of the EMU Faculty of Health Sciences, Department of Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation and EMU - SAYMER, we extend our best wishes to all physiotherapists on the occasion of the 'World Physiotherapy Day'.