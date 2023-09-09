DOH approves reopening of Aloha Bakehouse in Kakaʻako

Posted on Sep 8, 2023 in Newsroom

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Food Safety Branch issued Aloha Bakehouse a green placard and approved its reopening after a follow-up inspection found that all critical food safety violations were corrected.



Aloha Bakehouse, located at 1001 Waimanu Street in Kaka‘ako, had received a red placard on September 6, 2023, and was immediately closed. A follow-up inspection was conducted on September 7, 2023, and found all violations were resolved.

To view restaurant inspection reports, go to http://hi.healthinspections.us/hawaii/.