Statement from Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin on the Appointment of Tahesha Way as Lieutenant Governor of New Jersey

As Secretary of State, Tahesha Way has been an exemplary public servant, focused on protecting and safeguarding the right to vote and ensuring the integrity of our local, county, state, and federal election contests. And as head of the Department of State, she has overseen the successful 2020 Census, supported small businesses, encouraged our growing film industry, and provided a voice for the arts community. In my longtime friend, Tahesha Way, Governor Murphy has chosen an advocate for all New Jerseyans, and someone who will work tirelessly to make our state stronger, fairer, and safer. I have had the great honor of working alongside Lieutenant Governor Way since 2018, and I know firsthand her belief in the good that government can achieve. And, of course, she will carry on the legacy of Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver, who was a champion for the people of our great state. Congratulations and best wishes to Lieutenant Governor Way, and thank you for your service!

