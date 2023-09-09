Submit Release
Governor Newsom Signs Legislation 9.8.23

Published:

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed the following bills:

  • AB 303 by Assemblymember Laurie Davies (R-Laguna Niguel) – Firearms: prohibited persons.
  • AB 421 by Assemblymember Isaac Bryan (D-Los Angeles) – Elections: referendum measures.
  • AB 427 by Assemblymember David Alvarez (D-San Diego) – Otay Mesa East Toll Facility Act: alternative project delivery method.
  • AB 502 by Assemblymember Alex Lee (D-San Jose) – Food delivery platforms: disclosure.
  • AB 777 by Assemblymember Sabrina Cervantes (D-Riverside) – Hazardous waste: Stringfellow Quarry Class I Hazardous Waste Disposal Site.
  • AB 834 by Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin (D-Thousand Oaks) – Physicians and surgeons and doctors of podiatric medicine: professional partnerships.
  • AB 857 by Assemblymember Liz Ortega (D-San Leandro) – Vocational services: formerly incarcerated persons.
  • AB 928 by Assemblymember Anthony Rendon (D-Lakewood) – CalFresh Data Dashboard: students.
  • AB 932 by Assemblymember Philip Ting (D-San Francisco) – Accessory dwelling units: Accessory Dwelling Unit Program: reports.
  • AB 939 by Assemblymember Gail Pellerin (D-Santa Cruz) – Santa Clara Valley Water District.
  • AB 1029 by Assemblymember Gail Pellerin (D-Santa Cruz) – Advance health care directive form.
  • AB 1241 by Assemblymember Dr. Akilah Weber (D-San Diego) – Medi-Cal: telehealth.
  • AB 1627 by Assemblymember Alex Lee (D-San Jose) – California Safe Drinking Water Act.
  • AB 1701 by Assemblymember Dr. Akilah Weber (D-San Diego) – Black infant health: California Perinatal Equity Initiative.
  • SB 223 by Senator Caroline Menjivar (D-San Fernando Valley/Burbank) – Pupil personnel services: child welfare and attendance services.
  • SB 269 by Senator John Laird (D-Santa Cruz) – Alcoholic beverages: licensed premises: retail sales and consumption.
  • SB 293 by Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) – Pupil assessments: California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress: statewide results.
  • SB 385 by Senator Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego) – Physician Assistant Practice Act: abortion by aspiration: training.
  • SB 469 by Senator Ben Allen (D-Santa Monica) – Housing: publicly funded low-rent housing projects.
  • SB 505 by Senator Susan Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) – Property insurance.
  • SB 579 by Senator Thomas Umberg (D-Santa Ana) – Fish: Annual Provisional Stocking Document.
  • SB 626 by Senator Susan Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) – Smoking tobacco in the workplace: transient lodging establishments.
  • SB 668 by Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) – State parks: operating agreements.
  • SB 793 by Senator Steven Glazer (D-Orinda) – Insurance: privacy notices and personal information.
  • SB 812 by Senator Richard D. Roth (D-Riverside) – Tax preparers.
  • SB 825 by Senator Monique Limόn (D-Santa Barbara) – Local government: public broadband services.
  • SB 882 by the Committee on Governance and Finance – Local Government Omnibus Act of 2023.
  • SB 886 by the Committee on Education – Postsecondary education.

For full text of the bills, visit: http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov.

###

