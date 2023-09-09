Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 9.8.23

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Brian Richart, of El Dorado Hills, has been appointed to the Board of State and Community Corrections. Richart has served as Chief Probation Officer at the El Dorado County Probation Department since 2013. He was Administrative Chief of Staff and Adult Division Chief at the Alameda County Probation Department from 2011 to 2013. Richart was President of Allvest Information Services from 2010 to 2011. He held several positions at the Shasta County Probation Department from 1998 to 2010, including Chief Probation Officer, Assistant Chief Probation Officer and Juvenile Hall Division Director. Richart is a member of the Chief Probation Officers of California, where he previously served as President, Vice President and Secretary. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from California State University, Chico. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Richart is registered without party preference.

Yuki Nagasawa, of Bay Point, has been appointed to the State Rehabilitation Council. Nagasawa has been Senior Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor at the California Department of Rehabilitation since 2009. She was an English Language Program Departmental Assistant at California State University, Los Angeles from 2007 to 2009. Nagasawa earned a Master of Science degree in Rehabilitation Counseling, a Master of Arts degree in Musicology, and a Master of Music degree in Piano Performance from California State University, Los Angeles. She earned a Bachelor of Music degree in Piano Performance from the Osaka College of Music. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Nagasawa is not registered to vote.

Candis Welch, of Long Beach, has been appointed to the State Rehabilitation Council. Welch has been Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Coordinator, Internal Programming at the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority since 2022. She was a Contracts and Procurement Analyst at the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority from 2018 to 2022 and a Procurement Coordinator for the Los Angeles County Auditor-Controller from 2014 to 2018. Welch earned a Master of Public Policy and Administration degree and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism from California State University, Northridge. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Welch is a Democrat.

Brett Guest, of El Cerrito, has been appointed to the Private Security Disciplinary Review Committee, Northern California. Guest has been Director of the California Association of Licensed Security Agencies, Guards and Associates since 2022. He has been Northern California Area Vice President/Qualified Manager for GardaWorld Security Services since 2020 and was Northern California Training Manager/Qualified Manager there from 2014 to 2020. He was an Alarm Response Agent for Bay Alarm from 2013 to 2014. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Guest is a Democrat.

Corey Najjar, of Lancaster, has been appointed to the Private Security Disciplinary Review Committee, Northern California. Najjar has been a Firearms Instructor at CK-ET Executives since 2018 and a Security Detail Officer at Gardaworld Security Services since 2021. He was a Security Office at Law Security & Investigations from 2017 to 2021 and a Parole Agent at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Division of Adult Parole Operations from 1997 to 2021. He was a Security Officer for Picore International from 2012 to 2021. Najjar earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from California Polytechnic State University, Pomona. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Najjar is a Republican.

