AACM organizes “Insider Risk Workshop” to offer training on aviation security

MACAU, September 8 - The Civil Aviation Authority (AACM) organized the “Inside Risk Workshop” from 4 to 8 September 2023 to provide a small-sized specialized aviation security training course to help participants to strengthen their risk management skills of dealing with insider threat. The workshop aimed to ensure proper measures are implemented to maintain safe operations. A total of 20 participants attended the workshop, including representatives from Macao and two Southeast Asian countries.

Through collaboration with the Cooperative Aviation Security Programme – Asia and Pacific Regions of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the AACM organizes regular aviation security training courses in Macao, enabling member countries and administrations to enhance their oversight and enforcement capacity in the field. The “Insider Risk Workshop” was a training course held under the above cooperation scheme and was convened in the AACM Office from 4 to 8 September 2023. Aimed to assess the insider risk as the theme, the course content covered theories, case studies, group discussions, and simulations to help both the monitoring bodies and the operators to identify internal threats and develop preventive measures in accordance with the standards outlined in Annex 17 of the International Civil Aviation Convention, thereby reducing insider risks and ensuring aviation security operations at a safe level.

The workshop was lectured by two ICAO-certified aviation security instructors: Ms. Janet Chan and Mr. Wen DeXin. Janet has 18 years of experience in aviation security operations and management and currently holds the position of Senior Manager at the Aviation Security Company Limited. She has actively participated in and lectured aviation security training courses organized by the ICAO in Hong Kong and overseas and has extensive knowledge and practical experience. Mr. Wen DeXin has served the aviation industry for over 40 years, including 8 years in aviation security management. He currently holds the position of the Assistant to CEO cum General Manager of Corporate Quality cum Aviation Security Manager at Air Macau Company Limited. Mr. Wen has been invited many times to lecture in ICAO aviation security courses held in Hong Kong and mainland China.

The 20 participants come from 13 organizations, namely (Macao) the Unitary Police Force, the Customs Bureau, the Public Security Police Force, the Judiciary Police, CAM-Macau International Airport Company Limited, Air Macau Company Limited, East Asia Airlines Limited, Menzies Macau Airport Services Limited and Macau Business Aviation Centre Limited; (Southeast Asia) the Department of Civil Aviation of Lao PDR, the Laos-Japan Airport Terminal Service Company Limited, the Department of Civil Aviation Myanmar, and Yangon Airport Group Company Limited.