Submit Release
News Search

There were 385 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,021 in the last 365 days.

【Special Notice】Postponement of the 31st Macau International Fireworks Display Contest

MACAU, September 8 - The 31st Macau International Fireworks Display Contest, organized by the Macao Government Tourism Office, originally scheduled to commence with the fireworks displays from Australia and Switzerland tomorrow evening (9 September), has been postponed due to uncertain weather conditions. Further arrangements will be announced at a later time.

MGTO will closely monitor the special weather forecasts provided by the Macao Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau through the interdepartmental mechanism, assess the weather’s real-time impact on safety and the contest schedule, and implement the action plan as predetermined. Any adjustments to the event will be announced to the public as soon as possible.

You just read:

【Special Notice】Postponement of the 31st Macau International Fireworks Display Contest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more