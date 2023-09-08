【Special Notice】Postponement of the 31st Macau International Fireworks Display Contest

MACAU, September 8 - The 31st Macau International Fireworks Display Contest, organized by the Macao Government Tourism Office, originally scheduled to commence with the fireworks displays from Australia and Switzerland tomorrow evening (9 September), has been postponed due to uncertain weather conditions. Further arrangements will be announced at a later time.

MGTO will closely monitor the special weather forecasts provided by the Macao Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau through the interdepartmental mechanism, assess the weather’s real-time impact on safety and the contest schedule, and implement the action plan as predetermined. Any adjustments to the event will be announced to the public as soon as possible.