MACAU, September 8 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the overall residential property price index for May - July 2023 decreased by 0.5% over the previous period (April - June 2023) to 250.5. The indices for the Macao Peninsula (248.7) and Taipa & Coloane (257.4) fell by 0.4% and 0.6% respectively.

The index for existing residential units (268.5) went down by 0.5% from the previous period; the indices for those in the Macao Peninsula (258.4) and Taipa & Coloane (308.6) dipped by 0.5% and 0.7% respectively. Analysed by age of building, the indices for residential units of buildings over 20 years old and for those between 6 and 10 years old decreased by 1.8% and 1.1% respectively. Meanwhile, the index for pre-sale residential units (296.2) rose by 0.8%.

The indices for residential units with a usable floor area between 50 and 74.9 square metres and for those with a floor area of less than 50 square metres decreased by 1.8% and 0.7% respectively, while the index for those with a floor area between 75 and 99.9 square metres increased by 1.6%. In terms of high- and low-rise buildings, the index for residential units of buildings with seven storeys or less rose by 2.0%, whereas the index for those with more than seven storeys dropped by 0.9%.

In comparison with May - July 2022, the overall residential property price index fell by 3.0%. The index for the Macao Peninsula dropped by 4.1% while that for Taipa & Coloane rose by 1.2%.