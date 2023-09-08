Results of gaming sector survey 2022

MACAU, September 8 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the number of enterprises engaged in gaming activities stayed at 9 in 2022. Total receipts of the gaming sector dropped by 49.2% year-on-year to MOP46.20 billion, with receipts from games of chance (MOP42.12 billion) declining by 51.5%.

Total expenditure of the gaming sector went down by 24.7% year-on-year to MOP40.31 billion, dragged down by a 66.6% decrease in expenditure on Purchase of Goods, Commission Paid & Customer Rebate (MOP3.73 billion) amid a change in the sector’s business model; besides, Operating Expenses (MOP9.42 billion) and Compensation of Employees (MOP18.81 billion) fell by 34.9% and 7.2% respectively. Within Operating Expenses, expenses on complimentary goods & services provided to customers such as hotel accommodation and food & beverage (MOP4.20 billion) and management services & contractual services (MOP1.61 billion) decreased by 43.1% and 32.1% year-on-year respectively. On the other hand, Non-operating Expenses grew by 8.9% year-on-year to MOP8.36 billion on account of a 22.0% rise in interest paid (MOP5.44 billion).

Gross Value Added that measures the sectoral contribution to the economy fell by 51.6% year-on-year to MOP30.37 billion. Gross Surplus of the sector, before deduction of taxes (e.g. special gaming tax), slumped by 72.8% year-on-year to MOP11.56 billion. Gross Surplus Ratio (26.6%) and Gross Surplus-Expenditure Ratio (36.2%) showed respective decreases of 21.5 percentage points and 56.4 percentage points. Meanwhile, Gross Fixed Capital Formation of the sector plunged by 83.5% year-on-year to MOP4.36 billion.

The Gaming Sector Survey collects data on gaming activities from enterprises, excluding data on hotel, retail and other businesses operated by the enterprises.