Delegation from Greater Bay Area 5G Industry Alliance visits UM

MACAU, September 8 - To further advance the research on 5G communication technology in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and Macao, a delegation from the Greater Bay Area 5G Industry Alliance visited the University of Macau (UM). The two parties had a discussion on creating a 5G+ ecosystem and promoting the continuous and steady development of industry-academia collaboration.

The delegation consisted of more than 30 representatives from the alliance and corporate executives from CTM, Bank of China (Hong Kong), China Mobile Hong Kong, Alibaba Cloud, Huawei, and Multibyte Info, among others. The two parties expressed their views on topics such as improving the 5G+ industry chain in the Greater Bay Area and the Internet of Things. Accompanied by UM Rector Yonghua Song and Vice Rector Xu Jian, the delegation visited the University Gallery, the State Key Laboratory of Analog and Mixed-Signal VLSI (SKL-AMSV), and the State Key Laboratory of Internet of Things for Smart City (SKL-IOTSC). They engaged in in-depth discussions on enhancing cooperation and innovation for the 5G+ industry chain in the Greater Bay Area.

During the exchange session, Song said that the Greater Bay Area is an important region for innovative technology, and UM will strengthen industry-academia collaboration with the alliance to jointly promote research and technological innovation of 5G technology, and apply the 5G technology in the fields of intelligent transportation, smart city, and industrial internet, so as to provide strong technical and talent support for the economic development of the Greater Bay Area and Macao.

Sean Lee, director and chief executive officer of China Mobile Hong Kong Co Ltd and founding chairman of the Greater Bay Area 5G Industry Alliance, said that they will continue to uphold the principle of win-win cooperation, leverage the influence of the alliance, and collaborate with academia to build a 5G industry ecosystem. He also looked forward to fostering more opportunities and potential development to the Greater Bay Area and Macao through strengthening exchanges and cooperation with UM and other higher education institutions.

UM representatives assisting in the guest reception included Xu Cheng-Zhong, dean of the Faculty of Science and Technology (FST); Ma Shaodan, associate director of SKL-IOTSC; Gong Zhiguo, head of the Department of Computer and Information Science of the FST; Wu Yuan, associate professor in the Department of Computer and Information Science of the FST; and Zhou Bin, technology transfer officer of SKL-AMSV and the Institute of Microelectronics.