2023 Council of the Federation Literacy Award winners

CANADA, September 8 - Today is International Literacy Day and Canada’s Premiers announced the 2023 Council of the Federation Literacy Award recipients. The award is given annually in each province and territory to recognize high achievement, innovative practice, and excellence in literacy.

Dean Ramos is the recipient for Prince Edward Island. Dean came to PEI in June 2022 from the Philippines, has worked extremely hard to improve his English skills, and obtained his GED in March 2023. His strong work ethic and determination, while studying for his GED inspired his classmates and instructors. Dean is known for always taking time to help others in the subjects he has mastered.

“Being able to read and write is fundamental to our well-being and essential for developing a creative mind. Congratulations to Dean Ramos for receiving the COF 2023 Literacy Award. Your hard work and determination have helped you overcome many barriers and I wish you the best of luck in your future goal of attending the Journalism program at Holland College.” - Premier Dennis King

“Having a strong literacy foundation not only enriches your life but it also equips you with the skills and knowledge to contribute to our communities and workforce,” said Minister of Workforce, Advanced Learning and Population Jenn Redmond. “Being named the 2023 Council of the Federation Literacy Award recipient is a testament to the hard work and dedication Dean put into earning his GED and setting a future goal to attend post-secondary studies in journalism. Congratulations Dean!”

The Council of the Federation Literacy Award will be presented on October 2, 2023 at the Charlottetown Rotary Club Luncheon. For more information about the Council of the Federation Literacy Award and this year’s recipients, visit Canada’s Premiers

