CAROL KAPPES SHARES MOTIVATIONAL POEMS FOR EVERYONE

Carol Kappes gives her readers narratives to be inspired and motivated

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Life often presents an array of struggles and hardships that can feel overwhelming. In the face of these trials, the journey forward might seem daunting, and the weight of uncertainty can sometimes cast a shadow on one’s soul. Yet, within the depths of these challenges lies the potential for growth, transformation, and triumph. It's in these moments of uncertainty that the influence of a single phrase of motivation or the gentle cadence of a piece of poetry can truly make all the difference.

To Hear Your Voice” is a book of poetry about atonement and healing set against the backdrop of life's inevitable difficulties. Readers will be invited through literature of accomplishment and even challenges as the pages turn. But, no matter what, there will always be a rainbow after the rain. All while learning about the intricacies of human relationships and the power of love.

Carol Kappes’ love for writing started in 2011 when she started her own blog. To which everyone desired, and until now, the blog is still alive with her sweet nothings and motivational writings. Eventually, she had the courage to publish a book in 2016, the birth of "To Hear Your Voice".

Grab a copy of “To Hear Your Voice” for daily inspiration in this life. Available on Amazon and all other digital platforms.

Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in Reseda, California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client’s projects to their best potential.

