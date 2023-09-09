CAROL KAPPES SHARES MOTIVATIONAL POEMS FOR EVERYONE
Carol Kappes gives her readers narratives to be inspired and motivatedLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Life often presents an array of struggles and hardships that can feel overwhelming. In the face of these trials, the journey forward might seem daunting, and the weight of uncertainty can sometimes cast a shadow on one’s soul. Yet, within the depths of these challenges lies the potential for growth, transformation, and triumph. It's in these moments of uncertainty that the influence of a single phrase of motivation or the gentle cadence of a piece of poetry can truly make all the difference.
“To Hear Your Voice” is a book of poetry about atonement and healing set against the backdrop of life's inevitable difficulties. Readers will be invited through literature of accomplishment and even challenges as the pages turn. But, no matter what, there will always be a rainbow after the rain. All while learning about the intricacies of human relationships and the power of love.
Carol Kappes’ love for writing started in 2011 when she started her own blog. To which everyone desired, and until now, the blog is still alive with her sweet nothings and motivational writings. Eventually, she had the courage to publish a book in 2016, the birth of "To Hear Your Voice".
Grab a copy of “To Hear Your Voice” for daily inspiration in this life. Available on Amazon and all other digital platforms.
