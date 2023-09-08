Autodesk continues to stand alongside Vietnamese businesses into the digital future

VIETNAM, September 8 -

HCM CITY — Autodesk - a global leader in software for architects, builders, enginners, designers, manufacturers, 3D artists and production team - organised Autodesk Converge 2023 and Autodesk ASEAN Innovation Awards (AAIA) 2023 in Việt Nam.

The event attracts hundreds of guests who are leaders and managers of businesses, government agencies, as well as press agencies.

Held in Việt Nam for the first time, the Autodesk Converge 2023 attracted 240 guests attending more than 20 international and Vietnamese speakers with 14 presentations, and 4 discussion sessions, bringing together senior leaders from AEC industry (architecture, engineering, construction) and D&M industry (design and manufacturing). The Autodesk Converge 2023 offers insightful sessions on the latest trends and technologies that are shaping these industries.

Sharing experience in BIM application, Trần Văn Mười, CEO of Ricons Construstion Investment JSC, said that the company had taken full advantage of BIM's advantages in project design.

“Our design team sketched the project model on Autodesk software. As a result, the design and approval work in the preliminary design process is implemented quickly and accurately. When there is a change, the software processes information synchronously, connecting all stages at the same time from architecture, structure, mechanics, project estimation, avoiding unnecessary conflicts which used to happen very often,” he added.

Within the framework of the Autodesk Converge 2023, businesses and individuals that have made active contributions to the application of innovative technologies to solve problems in the field of AEC and D&M in the ASEAN region were honoured to receive the Autodesk Asean Innovation Awards (AAIA) 2023, which took place the same evening.

Serene Sia, Managing Director ASEAN, Autodesk said: “This is our third year hosting this Autodesk flagship event, where we celebrate and recognise the achievements and contributions of companies across ASEAN who have excelled in the architecture, engineering, construction and manufacturing industries. This year, we received a record-high of 153 submissions from over 50 companies in ASEAN, more specifically 35 submissions from Việt Nam including many new companies, innovations, and interesting use of Autodesk technologies in all kinds of projects”. — VNS