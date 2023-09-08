September Sandburg Songbag concert features musician Tom Irwin

GALESBURG - The 2023 Carl Sandburg Songbag concert series at the Carl Sandburg State Historic Site in Galesburg continues Sunday, Sept. 10, with musical artist Tom Irwin.





A musical artist for more than 35 years, Irwin is known as one of the most popular singer-songwriter-guitarists in central Illinois. A presenter of traditional folk and country tunes, his music has been described as "a cross between Buddy Holly and Frank Zappa" by Gajoob magazine, "brilliant and lasting" by the Tucson Weekly, "enduring" by The (Springfield) State Journal-Register, and "updated John Prine" by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.





Irwin's performance on Sept. 10 will begin at 2 p.m. in the Sandburg site's barn at 313 E. Third St. in Galesburg, with a break for refreshments at 3 p.m. A donation of $5 per person is appreciated to help offset the cost of the performance.





The concert is presented by the Carl Sandburg Historic Site Association and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, which operates the Sandburg site. Songbag concerts are funded in part by the Mark and Celia Godsil Family Fund, a donor advised fund of the Galesburg Community Foundation.





Upcoming Songbag performances include folk musician Mark Dvorak on Oct. 8 and folk, rock and oldies artists the Dance Hall Doves on Nov. 12.



