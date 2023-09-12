Horror Writers Association Announces Maxwell I. Gold as Executive Director
New Executive Director to Revitalize Member Benefits, Fundraising, and Career Development.
We’re living through the next golden age of horror, and I want the HWA to continue to be the nexus point where horror connects to the rest of the world.”COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STAES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Board of Trustees of the Horror Writers Association (HWA) is pleased to announce that Maxwell I. Gold has been installed as Executive Director, replacing Brad Hodson who served the HWA with distinction for ten years as Administrator.
— Maxwell I. Gold
Gold brings a wealth of expertise and over a decade of combined experience in corporate banking, philanthropy and fundraising as well as project management. He’s worked with small to medium non-profits as well as large marketing enterprises, and he is excited to lead the HWA. As an accomplished horror writer and poet, Gold has garnered acclaim and multiple award nominations, making him an invaluable addition to the organization. His vision for the HWA includes expanding member benefits, establishing strategic fundraising partnerships, embracing emerging technologies, and focusing on educational and career development opportunities for HWA members at all stages of their careers.
Gold had this to say:
"I am honored to have this opportunity to serve the Horror Writers Association in this capacity. The HWA is the oldest literary organization serving the horror and dark fiction genres, and we are at a pivotal moment in our growth as an organization. We’re living through the next golden age of horror, and I want the HWA to continue to be the nexus point where horror connects to the rest of the world.”
The HWA Hiring Committee saw a robust pool of twenty applicants and conducted six interviews in the organization’s first executive search. As HWA President and member of the hiring committee, John Lawson noted:
"This Executive Director search was a first for the HWA, and while I expected interest in the job opening, I had no idea we’d garner the attention of such strong applicants, including those outside the HWA community. Having worked closely with Maxwell, both as Treasurer and as Interim Executive Director, I’ve witnessed firsthand his creative problem solving and know our membership—and volunteers—will benefit from his efforts. I couldn’t be more thrilled with the outcome of this process and am proud to serve alongside Maxwell."
Gold has served on the Board of Trustees for two years as Treasurer and will remain a non-voting member of the Board in his new role as Executive Director. Effective immediately, Michael Knost, currently running unopposed, will assume the role and responsibility of the Office of Treasurer for the Horror Writers Association.
"We are incredibly excited to have Maxwell at the helm," said HWA Secretary and member of the hiring team, Becky Spratford. "We spoke to six very strong candidates for this job, but ultimately, his understanding of the intricacies of the horror genre, along with his keen business acumen, positions him as the ideal leader to propel the Horror Writers Association into the future."
Under Gold’s leadership, HWA members can look forward to:
· Expanded educational initiatives, aimed at honing craft and navigating the publishing landscape for writers.
· A shift towards strategic business relationships with external stakeholders and a renewed focus on fundraising.
· A continued focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion to better represent the range of voices within the horror genre.
The HWA Board is also organizing a Members Only Town Hall, Thursday, September 28, 2023, at 8pm Eastern. Gold will be formally introduced, and the Board and Gold will be available for member questions. On September 14th, an email will be sent to all members about how to sign up for the 90 min live event. All members will also have access to a recording after the live event.
Mr. Gold will formally assume his new responsibilities immediately and will be present at upcoming HWA events, including StokerConʳⓇ 2024.
We invite everyone to extend a warm welcome to Maxwell I. Gold as he takes on this pivotal role within the HWA.
HWA Hiring Committee Members:
John Lawson, HWA President
Meghan Arcuri, HWA Vice President
Becky Spratford, HWA Secretary
Lisa Kröger, HWA Chair of the Board of Trustees
About the Horror Writers Association
The Horror Writers Association (HWA) is a 501c3 non-profit organization founded in 1985 to promote dark literature and its creators. It hosts the prestigious Bram Stoker Awards® and offers public resources on horror, including market listings, writing tips, and more. Founded in the late 1980s, the HWA is the oldest and most respected professional organization for creators of dark literature. The HWA hosts an annual professional conference, StokerCon. HWA is also dedicated to recognizing and promoting diversity in the horror genre and practices a strict anti-harassment policy at all of its events. For more information about the Horror Writers Association and the Bram Stoker Awards® please visit https://www.thebramstokerawards.com/
