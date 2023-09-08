HERZOG WINE CELLARS ADDS NEW TALENT TO WINEMAKING TEAM AS HARVEST GETS UNDERWAY

As Herzog Wine Cellars continues to grow, the winemaking team has been reconfigured and expanded to tackle the increased demands

Oxnard, CA, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moving into his third harvest, Herzog Wine Cellars Director of Winemaking and Operations David Galzignato decided to expand the talent roster in the winemaking department. His first move was to promote former Assisstant Winemaker Alicia Wilbur to Production Winemaker. Her new role gives her much bigger scope to be hands on with the winemaking process at Herzog in a more top-down and complete way. Together, Galzignato and Wilbur began their search for new individuals to fill key winemaking roles prior to what will be a challenging harvest in California.

The first position to be filled was that of Assisstant Winemaker. Chicago native and University of Missouri alum Patrick Toomey was selected for the task. Having learned his craft in both Oregon and New Zealand, it wasn't until he established himself in the Central Coast region of California that he truly was able to test his skills. Working at both Justin Vineyards and Midnight Cellars in Paso Robles, Toomey quickly established himself as an invaluable member of any winemaking team he joins. He works closely with the rest of the winemaking team and spends a majority of his time in the cellar for his very hands-on role.

The next role looking to be filled was that of Enologist, or wine scientist. This role has a heavy lab component that is constantly checking wines as they're being made to ensure that all the conditions and processes are as optimal as possible. It's also a key position to establish if something is going wrong with the wine so it can be corrected before too late. Ventura County local Dorian Williams was the perfect candidate. With AAs in both Enology and Viticulture, he brings a mixture of textbook and real world perspectives. Having worked at both Reninger and Prospice in Walla Walla, WA and interning at Spottswoode in Napa, Williams has spent the majority of his career in winemaking as a Cellar Master. The move to Enologist gives him a more macro perspective on the winemaking process at Herzog while also dealing in the smallest of details everyday.

The core winemaking team at Herzog, supplemented by a new array of technological upgrades to the winery under Galzignato's guidance, is more than ready for the challenge of whatever Harvest 2023 throws its way.

