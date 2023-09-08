Hunters and trappers should expect low water levels this year on portions of Boundary-Smith Creek WMA in North Idaho

Water levels on Boundary-Smith Creek WMA are managed by a series of water control structures, which allows Idaho Fish and Game to raise and lower water levels as needed for waterfowl habitat, wetland health and to provide hunting and trapping opportunities.

The water control infrastructure on the WMA has been aging over the past 20 years, and it is beginning to fail. Folks who have visited the WMA over the past few years have likely noticed the lower-than-normal water levels in wetland cell 3, due almost exclusively to leaky water control structures.

Fish and Game has been working with the USDA Natural Resource and Conservation Service to replace the failing structures; last winter, four water control structures were replaced. Fully functioning water control structures throughout the WMA will result in better habitat for waterfowl and furbearers, while providing better opportunities for sportsmen and women.