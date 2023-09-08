Construction Company Fined $70,000 For Serious Workplace Injury

CANADA, September 8 - Released on September 8, 2023

On August 23, 2023, KMS Construction Ltd. pleaded guilty in Swift Current Provincial Court to one violation of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 2020.

The company was fined for contravening clause 3-1(c) of the regulations (being an employer, fail to comply with the duties of an employer at a place of employment including the provision of any information, instruction, training and supervision that is necessary to protect the health and safety of workers at work, resulting in the serious injury of a worker). As a result, the Court imposed a fine of $50,000 with a surcharge of $20,000, for a total amount of $70,000.

Two other charges were withdrawn.

The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on June 17, 2021, near Gull Lake, Saskatchewan, when a worker suffered serious injuries after being ejected from a scraper buggy.

