GO-Biz Announces First-Ever Grants to Help Immigrants Succeed in Their Communities

Sacramento, CA – The Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz) distributed the state’s first-ever Local Immigrant Integration and Inclusion Grant (LIIIG) allocations, with over $6 million to twelve local governments across California (see table below for details). This program provides funding for local governments to bolster efforts focused on helping immigrant families thrive and contribute – increasing community trust and enhancing the ability of local governments to serve their immigrant communities successfully.​

Awarded activities for LIIIG funding include:

Economic Development: Supporting immigrant entrepreneurs with creating and scaling businesses through various initiatives. Social Services Navigation: Helping eligible immigrants access essential public programs. Intergovernmental Technical Assistance: Developing and implementing culturally appropriate policies and best practices to serve the immigrant population.

“GO-Biz is proud to award local governments the first-ever state funding that focuses on local government immigrant integration efforts,” said Emily Desai, GO-Biz Deputy Director of International Affairs and Trade. “In California, we embrace the diversity and contributions supported by immigrant communities, recognizing them as critical to the collective success of our state and nation. California has relied on immigration to stay globally competitive, and these grants will further support our local governments in their efforts to create economic mobility and enable social inclusion for California’s immigrant populations.”

About 27% of Californians are immigrants, and half of California’s kids have at least one immigrant parent. Governor Newsom has signed legislation providing increased access to health care, education, and other critical initiatives that help immigrant families be safe, thrive, and grow the economy with their talent and contributions.

The LIIIG is a one-year grant with a performance period from October 1, 2023, through September 31, 2024. GO-Biz is expected to release a limited second round of funding to support further the equitable distribution of funds in rural regions and for underserved immigrant populations.

Additional details about the award recipients and future announcements for additional funding will be available on the LIIIG website. For questions, send emails to immigrantintegration.initiatives@gobiz.ca.gov.