Submit Release
News Search

There were 468 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,046 in the last 365 days.

School district approved “forced outing” of trans kids the same day a judge blocked a similar policy

The same day that a judge temporarily blocked a California school district’s policy requiring school officials to out trans and nonbinary students to their parents, another district in the state approved a similar policy.

You just read:

School district approved “forced outing” of trans kids the same day a judge blocked a similar policy

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more