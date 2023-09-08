Governor Abbott Appoints Cox To Texas Medical Board District Two Review Committee

TEXAS, September 8 - September 8, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Kristen Cox to the Texas Medical Board District Two Review Committee for a term set to expire on January 15, 2024.

Kristen Cox of College Station is president and chief executive officer of Checkpoint Services, Inc., and 12th Man Technology. She served for 12 years as a gubernatorial appointee on the Texas Council for Developmental Disabilities. She was a founding board member of El Paso Children’s Hospital and served on the El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation board. Previously, she served on the boards of Make-A-Wish of El Paso, National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Alzheimer’s Association, and Rotary Clubs of College Station and El Paso. Cox received a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Texas A&M University and a Master of Business Administration from The University of Texas at Dallas.